Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Police hunt thieves they suspect stole from caravan after Christmas storm

December 29 2023 - 4:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police officers want the public's help to solve three crimes. Picture is a file photo by Glenn Daniels
Police officers want the public's help to solve three crimes. Picture is a file photo by Glenn Daniels

Police are on the hunt for thieves they believed pinched camping equipment out of a caravan after it was damaged in the Christmas Day storm.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.