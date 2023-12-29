Police hunt thieves they suspect stole from caravan after Christmas storm

Police are on the hunt for thieves they believed pinched camping equipment out of a caravan after it was damaged in the Christmas Day storm.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
They are calling for information on it and other unrelated crimes in the countdown to New Year's Eve.
Police suspect someone broke into a 2002 Jayco caravan parked near Echuca and stole gear in the wake of a storm between December 24 and December 26.
They say it was parked at the northern end of Odwyer Road, Wharparilla at the time.
Police want anyone with information to come forward.
The same goes in Bendigo where police are hunting for the person who drove into two parked vehicles in Arthur Street.
Both parked vehicles were damaged and the person left the scene.
Police believe the hit-run unfolded at about 5pm on Thursday, December 28.
Colleagues in the Macedon Ranges area are investigating the theft of two dirt bikes along with other items.
They believe unknown offenders took the items from a home in McKinley Track, Cobaw.
Investigators have released images of the stolen bikes, and urge anyone who recognises them to contact police.
Anyone with information or who witnessed any of the incidents should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.