Bendigo creates blue tree to help change mental health conversation

Since last month, a new community symbol has graced Bendigo's outdoor environs.
On the foreshore of Lake Neangar a large dead gumtree has been painted sky blue.
The tree, adjacent to Butts Road, is one of 1109 around regional Australia transformed as part of an initiative aimed at changing the way people talk about mental health.
The Blue Tree Project began as a tribute to 29-year-old "free spirit" Jayden Whyte, who painted a tree on his father's farm as a prank, and who took his own life in 2018.
It has since evolved into a charity that has gone international.
On a recent holiday to Harvey Bay, co-founder and current secretary of the Suicide Prevention Awareness Network (SPAN) Central Victoria, Alannah McGregor, saw four of the blue trees.
Two were in paddocks by the side of the highway, she recalls, and another was at Rainbow Beach.
After looking up the project and reading about its origin, she was sold on the idea.
The mother-of-three lost two of her children, Angela and Stuart, a month apart in 2002.
They were just 16 and 20 years old.
It has taken years and a lot of counselling for her to get to a stage where she can "remember [her] kids with happy memories rather than the trauma and sadness that came with their deaths".
What people need to know about suicide, she says, is that it can happen to anyone.
It's also important to realise you can talk about it.
"It's okay to ask someone if they're feeling suicidal or thinking of taking their own life and if they've made a plan," the veteran awareness campaigner says.
"If they say yes, you need to be prepared for that answer."
That might involve offering to take them to a doctor or if the crisis is immediate, staying with them.
"If they're going to do it today, stay with that person, don't leave them alone," Ms McGregor says.
"Take them into casualty, to Bendigo Health A & E. They have a new program, the HOPE program, for anyone who attempts suicide or has suicidal thoughts."
Back in town after her holiday the 2022 City of Greater Bendigo Citizen of the Year pitched the blue tree idea to the SPAN committee, who immediately backed it.
After looking around for a while, she spotted the Lake Neangar tree, and straight away "knew it was the one".
Not only was it a dead tree that was in a public place but offered some privacy but it had the advantage of a location by the water.
SPAN first contacted Djaara to establish the tree wasn't of significance to the Dja Dja Wurrung then secured permission from the City of Greater Bendigo to go ahead and paint it.
Ms McGregor explains the bottom of the trunk was left unpainted so council staff could monitor it for borers and ensure the tree's safety.
Its distinctive hollow was also left natural to enable wildlife to continue to use it as a nest tree.
SPAN had been gifted $20,000 by mental health warrior and 2022 City of Greater Bendigo Young Citizen of the Year Jed Zimmer, who raised it during a fundraising challenge through his Health Project.
He is planning another fundraising challenge in March.
SPAN had budgeted $6000 of the generous donation for the tree project, which included a sign and a park bench to sit and gaze at the tree from.
In the end, though, the initiative cost next to nothing because everyone involved donated their time and materials.
That included Taubmans, who supplied the paint, Eaglehawk Hire and Sales, who contributed use of a knuckle lift, and TAFE, which gave design teacher Shane Kennedy a paid day off to do the painting.
After the bench was installed on December 13, the council announced it would refund its cost as well as the cost of the concreting and installation of the sign.
The majority of the donated money will thus now be spent on running 'Safe Talk' programs, which "teach people to recognise who needs help and how to approach them", Ms McGregor.
SPAN has previously run around 30 of the programs, including at TAFE, BDAC, Hazeldene's and the Bendigo Bank.
Among those who carried out the November 14 paint job were two people from Bendigo Health's Hope program, SPAN president Rod Flavell, Headspace community engagement worker Haylee Kennedy, Bendigo Community Health Services' Steph Paddon and Dee Carey from the Murray Primary Health Network.
After it was finished, the tree "just looked so bright and peaceful," Ms McGregor said.
"I think everyone involved was excited to see the progress."
The nearby sign, decorated with SPAN's slogan "Tough times pass", describes the blue tree as "a symbol to stand strong and reach out".
It also contains a comprehensive list of help numbers.
"SPAN wants people to talk about mental illness and grief," Ms McGregor said. "Not to leave it until someone does die and the cycle goes around again."
"It's much better than it used to be but mental health is still a taboo, it still has that stigma around it.
"I think it should be part of normal conversation. You should be able to say to people, 'I hear you're not doing well'.
"It certainly helps them to know someone cares and is there to help if they need it."
For help contact:
