'Milestone': work to start on major $2.9m community centre rebuild

A $2.9 million redevelopment of the Pyramid Hill Community Centre which includes an allied health wing for maternal and child health services, a senior citizen's room and a complete renovation of the hall and kitchen is set to start in February.
Loddon Shire Council has awarded the contract for stage one of the rebuild to Searle Brothers.
Construction is expected to start in February 2024, with a conservative build scheduled for completion mid-2025, subject to material supply and inclement weather.
The stage will also include upgraded toilet facilities, expansion of storage and improved car parking and access to the building.
Shire mayor Gavan Holt said the awarding of the contract for stage one of the project was a "significant milestone and a wonderful step forward".
"On behalf of council, I'd like to thank all those who contributed to getting the Pyramid Hill Community Centre to this stage, including the Pyramid Hill community, Northern District Community Health and a number of other community organisations," Cr Holt said.
"We look forward to working together with local organisations and the community on the first stage of this major redevelopment."
In 2019, council received funding from the Victorian Government for the preparation of a master plan and feasibility study for the redevelopment of the existing Senior Citizens building into the Pyramid Hill Community Centre.
A $200,000 contribution was allocated to the project through council's 2021/22 annual budget process to support the design component of the project.
In 2021, council received funding through the Victorian Government's Regional Infrastructure Fund for the project.
In November 2023, council endorsed a recommendation to contribute $500,000 to the project through its Terrick Ward strategic fund.
Cr Holt said Loddon Shire Council had been invited to submit a funding application to the Australian Government's Growing Regions Program to deliver the final stage of the community centre.
"The final stage includes the construction of a community wing to accommodate the neighbourhood house, library services and a community gym, with further parking included," he said.
"The outcome of this funding submission will be announced around March/April 2024 and if, successful, will enable council to deliver the project in its entirety."
