'Milestone': work to start on major $2.9m community centre rebuild

December 30 2023 - 5:30am
Loddon Shire Council has warded the contract for the $2.9 million redevelopment of the Pyramid Hill Community Centre. File picture
A $2.9 million redevelopment of the Pyramid Hill Community Centre which includes an allied health wing for maternal and child health services, a senior citizen's room and a complete renovation of the hall and kitchen is set to start in February.

