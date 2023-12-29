Bendigo Spirit to shake things up against Melbourne Boomers

Bendigo Spirit coach Kennedy Kereama is likely to make changes to his starting line-up in a bid to ignite his side's season.
The Spirit head into Saturday night's away clash with the Melbourne Boomers with a 3-7 record and in desperate need of a win to stay in touch with the Women's National Basketball League top four.
With 11 games remaining in the regular season, the Spirit probably need to win at least nine of those games to qualify for the play-offs.
"Change is necessary and I think that will be an evolving process over the rest of the season,'' Kereama said.
"Every opponent presents a different challenge and we need to be pretty fluid with what we do with our group.
"For now, I think we have an opportunity to start our games with a little bit more experience.
"I'd expect we'll make a change or two for the Boomers game."
One of those changes is likely to be the return to the starting five of veteran point guard Kelly Wilson.
The WNBL games record holder has started on the bench in the past month.
"Kelly is one of those players that you put on the court and you know what you're going to get,'' Kereama said of Wilson.
"She has that understanding of when and where she needs to get the ball to Kelsey Griffin or to Ally Wilson or to Abbey Wehrung.
"She understands the game on a different level and, right now, that's what this team needs."
Wilson's return to the starting point guard role could help spark a Spirit offensive unit that has stalled at times against quality opponents.
"Defensively we're thereabouts, for us our offence has been a constant challenge,'' Kereama said.
"We set about playing a style of play where multiple players can benefit from that system, but it can also be an Achilles heel because sometimes we can't get as many people firing.
"That's been the cause of a lack of offensive output. It's a tough one because on review the shots we get are often the shots we want from the people we want to shoot.
"I want to keep things as simple as I can. Simplicity is what this group needs now, we don't need to reinvent the wheel."
The Boomers' best basketball is as good as any in the competition, as shown by their big win over reigning champions Townsville last round.
"The Boomers are a very good team, but we'll find a way to compete,'' Kereama said.
"For the first time this year we have a full, healthy list. We're locked in to what we have to do."
Saturday night's game is the first of four matches in two weeks for the Spirit.
After the Boomers they play Townsville in Geelong on January 7 and then have two home games in Bendigo against Adelaide on January 10 and the UC Capitals on January 14.
