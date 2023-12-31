Echuca Trotters Cup first on Morrissey's New Year's wish list

ECHUCA has always held fond memories for Longlea trainer Bec Morrissey since Barneys Invasion's win in the JA Connelly Crystal Bucket in 2011.
On New Year's Day night, she hopes to add another moment to savour in the $20,000 Echuca Trotters Cup (2530m).
Morrissey will target the feature race with her dependable mare Wish Upona Dream, who, despite stepping up in class, brings plenty of form to the race, with a win at Maryborough last month and a second at Bendigo and third at Maryborough in her two of her last three runs.
In between, she finished fourth in the $12,000 Gunbower Trotters Cup, won by the Mick Blackmore-trained Bitta Irish Luck, who will again be one of her 10 rivals on Monday night.
While this is another jump in grade, Morrissey is daring to dream that her cup wish can come true.
"She was put out of the draw, but she's back in it now, so, hopefully from barrier two, she will get a bit of luck," she said.
"She actually broke the track record when she won at Echuca earlier this year, but this is a step up for her.
"Hopefully being Echuca again, she will be up there. She generally trots around that track fairly good.
"Hopefully she can be there at the finish."
While things might not have gone to plan in the Gunbower Trotters Cup two starts ago, Morrissey can find no fault with her mare's form.
The daughter of Wishing Stone finished outside the top five only twice in 20 starts during the 2023 season, for three wins, five seconds and six thirds.
She only missed a top three placing once in her last eight runs.
"She's only missed a cheque twice all year and one of those was the Sires (Vicbred) final and she was always going to struggle in that," she said.
"In another, I took her to Cranbourne and she didn't handle the track down there at all, so she's really been ultra consistent.
"I guess while it's a step up, she's earned her way into that class, so I'll try and focus on the cups worth about $12,000, that aren't that next step up.
"But I thought being Echuca and having gone so well around there the last time, if she could step really well and be up there, she's a chance to finish in the top four or five.
"Fingers crossed she does, it would be nice to win a cup.
"Regardless, she's come a long way from when she was a young horse at two and three.
"She used to do a lot wrong and used to make a lot of mistakes around the 400m mark.
"She won a Group 2 as a three-year-old, but galloped on the turn and luckily still got up and won.
"She went out after that, but this time she has come back in leaps and bounds."
Morrissey praised Bendigo gallops trainer Matthew Enright, who owns the Bendigo Water Walker, for his time and efforts with not only Wish Upona Dream, but her emerging trotting filly Centurion Dream, who was an exceptional third in the Breeders Crown final for two-year-old fillies in November.
"Matt has done a fair bit of work on her muscle-wise and a fair bit of chiropractor work, building her up from the bottom," she said.
"I've changed all her feed too and she really seems to have come to the fore.
"She's probably due for a spell, but she just keeps running well."
Morrissey nominated the Laura Crossland-trained Hadtobeharry, who has drawn gate one, and Bitta Irish Luck, to again be driven by Ellen Tormey, among the main cup dangers, alongside the Andy Gath-trained Chinese Whispers, who was also among the acceptances at Melton on New Year's Eve.
The 49-year-old trainer admits to still being on a high following Centurion Dream's massive effort behind Nordic Reign in the Breeders Crown final.
The daughter of Centurion ATM is continuing a well-deserved spell and is expected to be back in work by mid-January, with the New South Wales Oaks her long-range target.
Meanwhile, fresh from finishing second in the Victorian trainer's premiership for the third consecutive year, Strathfieldsaye trainer Julie Douglas will launch a three-pronged attack on the $30,000 Echuca Pacing Cup (2560m).
A strong hand in the race will be spearheaded by Our Vincent Can Gogh, who boasts a trio of Melton victories and a pair of city placings, among his last six starts.
He will be driven by Jack Laugher.
The stable's hopes will be boosted by the appearance of John Mclean (Josh Duggan) and Jaccka Connor (Ellen Tormey), a winner at Shepparton last Wednesday night.
Toolleen's Alex Ashwood will again team up with Red Cliffs trainer Andrew German to drive one of the main chances in the race, All Da Rage.
The gelded son of Betterthancheddar has been racing in brilliant form, with wins in two of his last three starts, including on his home track at Mildura just before Christmas.
All Da Rage will be chasing his second country cup in less than a month after winning at Gunbower on December 10.
