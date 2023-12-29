Looking for an New Year's Eve event near you this weekend? What's On

Struggling for an idea of where to go on New year's Eve in Bendigo?
Well, here are some of the many, many places hosting events, parties and live music to ring in the new year.
If you are looking for fireworks then the City of Greater Bendigo are putting on two displays at the Bendigo poppet head in Rosalind Park with the shows to take place at 9:15 and midnight.
Otherwise, here is a list of some of the venues around Bendigo hosting NYE events to help bring the city into 2024.
To clarify, all of these events will be taking place on December 31.
The music group Misty Road will be putting on a show at the Allies Hotel from 7pm with rock and roll and country music front and centre.
Where: 181 Loddon Valley Highway, Myers Flat
A sit down meal event will be put on at The Social with a five course meal and drinks rolled into a $79 ticket.
The event starts at 6pm with the dress code listed as "to impress".
Where: 100 Pall Mall, Bendigo
The Piano Bar will be hosting a number of events to bring their customers into 2024 with tickets including an assortment of finger food to sate your appetites throughout the night.
There will also be drinks packages to purchase for bottomless tap beverages, wine and basic spirits until 10:30pm.
The music options will include a piano player as they serenade you with the perfect tunes for this special night and a live singer to allow people to sing their hearts out to favorite songs.
Multiple drag queens on the night will be entertaining the audience with performances and mingling with the crowd.
There will also be entertainment at Rumours Upstairs all night if you're after something with a bit more bass.
Where: 264 Hargreaves Street, Bendigo
Want some live music and live near the CBD, well the Golden Vine Hotel are having a big one for new years with happy hour starting at 3pm and ending at 5pm.
Dinner will be available from 6pm to 8:30pm with the band Bedrock taking to the stage at 8pm and rocking through to the countdown.
There will be a $10 entry fee for the music.
Where: 135 King Street, Bendigo
Ally and the Rusty Fridays are gearing up to rock Long Gully into 2024.
Ally will take to the stage in the beer garden at 7pm with the Rusty Fridays inside the venue from 10pm.
Where: 136-138 Eaglehawk Road, Long Gully
Eaglehawk's Star Cinema are offering viewers to ring in the new year with a cult classic The Rocky Horror Picture Show.
The upstairs Chambers Wine Bar will open at 6pm where patrons will be served delicious Rocky Horror inspired cocktails - as well as his usual drink offerings.
At 7pm, the movie will screen while staff keep slinging those drinks from our downstairs bar throughout the film.
Then! If you're feeling celebratory, kick on with more drinks and dancing in the hall.
Don your fishnets and give yourself over to absolute pleasure this December 31.
Where: 2 Peg Leg Road, Eaglehawk
Rock in the New Year with all the classic hits! Performed by local acts Switch, Jefferson Smith and Route 66. It's a night not to be missed.
Tickets to the event are $10 and music starts at 9pm.
Where: 171-183 McIvor Highway Bendigo
