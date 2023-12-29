Two young missing children believed to be with mother

Police are seeking information on the whereabouts of two young children who have been missing for more than 10 days.
The children are believed to be with their mother.
The siblings - four-year-old girl Shae and two-year-old boy Sebastian - are missing, alongside their mother Stacey.
The trio was last seen on December 18, 2023, around 5.50pm when Stacey picked the children up from their early learning centre on Racecourse Road in Flemington.
Both children are described as having a Caucasian appearance with brown hair.
Police and family have concerns due to the young age of the children.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to contact Moonee Ponds Police Station on (03) 9373 5200.
Members of the public can also call Crime Stoppers Victoria on 1800 333 000.
