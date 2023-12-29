Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Two young missing children believed to be with mother

December 29 2023 - 12:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shae and Sebastian are missing and are believed to be with their mother. Picture supplied
Shae and Sebastian are missing and are believed to be with their mother. Picture supplied

Police are seeking information on the whereabouts of two young children who have been missing for more than 10 days.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.