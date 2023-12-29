Equine Philosopher gets cup-winning chance

BENDIGO trainer Jarrod Robinson is eyeing a winning start to the new year, when he saddles up his honest front-runner Equine Philosopher in the $30,000 Burrumbeet Cup (1700m) on New Year's Day.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
And he will be hoping to head to Burrumbeet on a high, with two runners at Kerang on Saturday, including a well-fancied chance in Lescot.
Robinson is banking on a return to form from Equine Philosopher following a rare disappointing run when seventh behind fellow Bendigo galloper Makusha at Moonee Valley earlier this month.
It was a letdown from his first-up run at Benalla in November, when the six-year-old gelding led from go-to-whoa to score a tough victory over 2046m.
Robinson, the leading strike-rate trainer in Bendigo during the 2022-23 season, is anticipating an improved performance, albeit over a non-preferred distance, with all but one of Equine Philosopher's seven career wins coming in the 2000m to 2400m range.
"It's a little short for him, it's only 1800, but a bit of rain should help him," he said.
"Hopefully the track is not too firm. That would give him a decent crack at it, if he can get his way out in front like he does."
Equine Philosopher will benefit from an important addition at Burrumbeet, with apprentice Rose Hammond back in the saddle.
The 21-year-old from Echuca boasts a brilliant strike rate aboard the gelding with four wins from six rides.
Hammond was unable to ride him at Moonee Valley, but was successful on him at Benalla when he was first-up over 2046m.
With Equine Philosopher likely in the midst of his last preparation, Robinson is hoping the son of Unencumbered and Umatain can notch up an elusive country cup.
"We did win the (Mulwala Water Ski Club Cup) at Benalla, but it would be nice to win this one," he said.
"He's probably in his last prep, so it would be lovely to win another race or two with him.
"He's won seven races for me now, which is a pretty good effort. He was an eight-start maiden when he got here, so the owners are happy.
"They have got his little half-sister, who is a yearling, and will be broken in soon.
"Hopefully she's as tough as him."
A sound country cups record for Equine Philosopher includes seconds in the 2021 Murtoa and St Arnaud cups, a fourth in that year's Kyneton Cup, and a fourth in the 2022 St Arnaud Cup.
Robinson is no stranger to success at Burrumbeet.
He won the 1800m maiden last New Year's Day with Spoke To Rajiv, while his filly Full Blossom finished third.
Robinson rated Lescot, who will also be ridden by Hammond, as likely the best of his chances over the long weekend after back-to-back placings at Kyneton and Corowa, both over 1200m, to kick-start his campaign.
"I kind of backed off of him after Corowa as I'd set him for this race as he is owned by Kerang people," he said.
"He's going up there to hopefully win.
"The Hayes' have one in it (Over 'N' Out), which will no doubt be favourite, but we should give it a run for its money.
"It will be three and a half weeks between runs and he doesn't mind the wet. He won at Bendigo on a heavy track, so that won't worry him at all."
Originally trained by Chris Waller, Lescot went without a placing in three starts before being purchased by Kerang's Peter Williams, for whom he had six starts for one placing.
The now five-year-old has since won three races and been placed three times under Robinson's training.
His other two runners on the weekend are the maidens - Fight On at Kerang and Precious Conflict at Burrumbeet - with both to be ridden by Dylan Turner.
With 10 winners for the calendar year, Robinson said he was relatively pleased with his first full year back in Bendigo following a stint at Colac.
"We'd still be leading the strike rate, as we haven't raced all that much. We've tried to keep the horses to where they can be competitive," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.