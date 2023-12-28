Station One chasing third straight country cup

MACEDON Lodge trainer Liam Howley is confident Station One can extend his golden run in country cup races at Warrnambool on Sunday,
After landing success at Dunkeld in November and Traralgon earlier this month, Station One will be chasing a third straight cup win in the $50,000 Woodford Cup (1700m).
The five-year-old son of Toronado, who has crept to a career-high rating of 79, won't just be bringing his own great form into the race, but that also of his jockey Alana Kelly.
The 24-year-old, who partnered Station One to tough front-running wins in the Traralgon Cup (1900m) and Dunkeld Cup (1800m), continued her own impeccable country cups run with a victory for Plumpton-based trainer Patrick Payne aboard Pearl Rain in the Nhill Cup on Boxing Day.
Adding to her momentum, Kelly followed up with a victory aboard Tallawah at Geelong on Wednesday.
A solid four-start campaign so far for Station One has all been contested in country cups.
Howley has been chuffed with all four runs, starting with a solid effort in the Listed Seymour Cup (1600m) in October.
Station One finished third, beaten by only two lengths, in a strong edition of the Kyneton Cup (2006m) in early November, before going back-to-back at Dunkeld and Traralgon.
Whereas he once might have, Howley has resisted the temptation to send his in-form galloper to town and is confident he has another cup win in him on New Year's Eve.
"He is obviously getting up in the weights now, which makes it hard in these handicaps, but he certainly hasn't gone backwards since Traralgon," he said.
"I ummed and ahhed about running him at the Valley last week, but I thought there is another cup on offer, we my as well keep with the original plan.
"I felt last prep I pushed him to town too quick and that was his undoing.
"Because of his pattern, he likes to roll along in front. Naturally, with the way those races are run (in the city), we always seem to end up with someone up alongside us just annoying us and it can just bring these horses undone.
"It brought Bainbridge undone a couple of times in town, but it feels better off, with a horse like this, staying as low as possible for as long as possible.
"So that's the plan. This is obviously a bit stronger race, but he's certainly come forward and is ready to go."
Howley said the drop back in distance should pose no problems for Station One, a previous winner over both 1600m and 1800m.
"I've kept him nice and fresh. Learning from last prep, which was again part of why we didn't go to the Valley last week, I thought the mile and a half really stretched him and I think he's tougher at the shorter trip," he said.
"As he showed at Traralgon, he will find again.
"I feel stretching him out in trip ... I went too quickly last prep in doing that. I got him up in trip, but as soon as they took him on, it just made it tougher for him and he wasn't backing up as well.
"Keeping him to the shorter trips this time around, he has bounced back well.
"I haven't had to do too much with him - he's rock hard fit, so he's only had the one piece of work in between.
"He's nice and sharp, so we'll give him his chance at three straight."
Howley was pleased to see jockey Kelly continue her resurgence and add to her recent cup haul at Nhill, again praising her part in Station One's run of success.
"She's flying," he said.
"I've always felt she has a really good sense of timing and she can balance these horses that need to be in front, but also need a rider who can run the clock and she can run the clock very well.
"She gets along very well with him."
Howley, who has eight winners for the season to date, has Diva Time and Highland Harley engaged at Echuca on Sunday to help round out the year, and will head to Hanging Rock on New Year's Day with Gunnafly.
