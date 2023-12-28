Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Station One chasing third straight country cup

By Kieran Iles
Updated December 29 2023 - 12:44pm, first published 9:53am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alana Kelly and Station One, pictured winning the Traralgon Cup, will team up again in this Sunday's Woodford Cup at Warrnambool. Picture by Ross Holburt/Racing Photos
Alana Kelly and Station One, pictured winning the Traralgon Cup, will team up again in this Sunday's Woodford Cup at Warrnambool. Picture by Ross Holburt/Racing Photos

MACEDON Lodge trainer Liam Howley is confident Station One can extend his golden run in country cup races at Warrnambool on Sunday,

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.