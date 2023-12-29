Bendigo athletes chase Maryborough Highland Gathering success

BENDIGO will be strongly represented at the 161st Maryborough Highland Gathering on New Year's Day at Princes Park.
The event is Australia's longest continuous sporting event and draws plenty to contest a series of footraces, the Highland Games, Highland Dancing, Girl on the Drum, and band performances.
Feature event on Monday's card is the Max Martin Memorial Maryborough Gift (120m).
Winner of the Bendigo Thousand in 2001, Eaglehawk's Glenn Stephens is still racing on the Victorian Athletic League circuit.
Stephens holds the unique feat of being a Bendigo Thousand (120m) and Black Opal (400m) champion in Bendigo International Madison history.
His campaign at Maryborough on Monday includes the masters 120m, masters 300m, and open 800m.
Another long-time VAL competitor, Greg Hilson from White Hills will be aiming to race the open 400m, 800m, 1600m, and masters 1600m.
The Noden family has had a decorated run in VAL meets for many summers.
Phil Noden from Spring Gully will contest the open 800m and 1600m, and masters 1600m at Princes Park.
Another athlete to watch will be Brett Gilligan from Jackass Flat in the open 400m and masters 300m.
Antony Langdon from Jackass Flat will run in the 70m, masters 120m and 300m.
Flora Hill's Ingrid Woodward has nominated for the open 1600m and masters 1600m.
Kangaroo Flat's Luke Matthews will race the masters 300m and 1600m.
Gary Davidson from White Hills has entered the masters 300m and 1600m duels.
Bendigo teenager Oscar Kerby will race the under-18 boys 120m, and under-18 mixed 400m.
There will be plenty of interest in the performances of Maryborough's own Naomi Henderson in the open 70m and under-18 girls 120m, and Charlie Sullivan in the under-18 boys 120m and under-14 mixed 120m.
Also racing on home turf will be Thomas Henderson in the under-18 boys 120m and under-14 mixed 120m.
Monday's action starts at 10am.
Heats of the women's 120m will be at 1.40pm and men's from 1.57pm.
Semis will be on from 3.20pm.
Final of the women's 120m is at 5.36pm and the men's at 5.46pm.
Tickets to the Maryborough Highland Gathering are $16 adults, $8 seniors, free entry under-16s.
