Leitchville local recognised for dedication to Good Friday Appeal

The Good Friday Appeal is associated by many with Easter - but for one tiny north Victorian town it's associated with Christmas and every Friday night too.
The town of Leitchville may only have a population of around 500, but every week they come together in the local pub for a raffle to raise funds for the state's Royal Children's Hospital.
On Christmas Eve, around 600 people poured into the Leitchville Hotel for one of the biggest raffles this year.
As part of the festivities, a local Leitchville legend was recognised for his mammoth contribution to the cause over 50 years.
Don "The Raffle Master" Irvine has been selling raffle tickets in the Leitchville Hotel every Friday night for five decades leading up to the recent raffle - and he is now hanging up his boots.
More than $4000 was raised this year for the Royal Children's Hospital meaning Don has now helped raise in excess of $500,000 during his time volunteering.
This year, once again, the whole district turned out to help the cause with 30 prizes donated by local businesses to give Don the huge send-off he deserved.
On the night, Don was also presented with a certificate from the CEO of the Good Friday Appeal and a 50-year service badge.
Publican Ryan O'Mahony said Don did not miss a Friday night and while he did not do the job on his own, Ryan said Don was "certainly the figurehead" and has been organising it all these years.
Ryan said they often said if there were three people at the bar, one of them would have had a child at the hospital and the other two would know someone directly who had.
Don may have seen four publicans in his time but the Leitchville Hotel remains loyal to the cause too, and has been named among the top fundraising venues in the state in recent years.
"It's just something that this district has always supported," Ryan said.
He also said Don's efforts had brought the town together.
"Through good times and lean times, especially in tough times," he said.
"It's twofold because not only do you come in and you support a great cause, it gets people off farms and in the bar talking which is really good in rural settings."
Those keen for a raffle ticket, fear not, Don has already been training up some apprentices who will take over on January 5.
