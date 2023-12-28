Wilson's Spirit remains high despite frustrating defeats

Kelly Wilson has been involved with basketball teams that struggled for form.
Sometimes the cause has been a deficiency of talent, while other times it's been a lack of chemistry on and off the floor.
For Wilson, the most frustrating aspect of the Spirit's struggles this Women's National Basketball League season is that they have the talent and chemistry to be a successful team.
"It's a different feeling when you play a game and you try your absolute hardest, but you're not quite there and you don't have the talent to win games,'' Wilson said.
"When you know you have the talent, but you can't perform when it matters and get it together to win games... that's really frustrating and disappointing.
"It doesn't mean our mindset changes going forward because we have to think we're capable of winning every game we play in.
"There's a difference between thinking it and actually doing it."
The Spirit are in sixth place on the WNBL ladder with a 3-7 record ahead of Saturday night's away clash with the third-placed Melbourne Boomers (7-4).
The Spirit have played better than their 3-7 record would indicate, but that counts for little for Wilson and her team-mates.
"In some of the games we've lost it feels like we've self-imploded,'' Wilson said.
"We've played great in the first half and shown that we can compete with whatever team we're playing, but we've let ourselves down in the second half by not performing well under pressure.
"It's not as if we're getting completely run off the floor... we have to learn to make things happen at the right time."
In last round's loss to Sydney, the Spirit led by eight points at half-time, but only scored 16 points in the second-half and lost by 12 points.
The loss put a cloud over the players' four-day break for Christmas.
"We came back for training on Wednesday and had a great training session,'' Wilson said.
"Sometimes that first training session back from the Christmas break can be a little bit clunky and it takes you a while to get going, but we have hard workers in this group that are willing to put in the extra effort.
"Everyone is on the same page and wants to work hard. It's a pleasant group to be a part of and that's not always the case when you're in a team that has lost games.
"The fact we have that chemistry makes it even more disappointing that we're not winning more games."
The Spirit are not out of the hunt for the play-offs, but they have little margin for error in the second half of the season.
Wilson said the Spirit must put the play-offs out of their thought process.
"We just have to win games,'' Wilson said.
"Whether it's play-by-play or quarter-by-quarter that has to be our focus.
"We can't afford to look too far into the future."
