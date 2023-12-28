Shepparton treble for Douglas stable; driving doubles for Tormey, Ashwood

STRATHFIELDSAYE trainer Julie Douglas is continuing to close out another big season in style following a treble at Shepparton on Wednesday night.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
The wins have flowed thick and fast over the last seven days for Douglas, who will finish second in the state trainer's premiership for the third year running.
Doubles at last Thursday night's Elmore Cup meeting, Friday at Mildura and Saturday at Melton were followed by three winners, from five starters, at Shepparton.
The in-form mare Niki Nah Nah got the ball rolling by making it four wins on the bounce with victory in the NR 55 to 64 pace.
She was quickly followed into the winner's circle by the four-year-old gelding Jaccka Connor, who snuck along the sprint lane to finish over the top of the $2 favourite New Yorker for a timely win.
The wins gave Ellen Tormey a double on the night, adding to her already career-best season haul in 2023.
A treble for Douglas was completed with Epic Orion's win in the eighth race on the program, driven by Josh Duggan.
The improving four-year-old gelding made it two wins from his last three starts, with a pair of victories at Shepparton bookending a second at Echuca on December 20.
A Shepparton treble followed a big Saturday night at Melton for the Douglas stable, highlighted by a double with Earl Of Pembroke and Ideal Escape.
Also at Shepparton,Toolleen's Alex Ashwood scored a driving double, landing a winner for his own stable with Bad Boy Carter and one for David Aiken aboard Speedy Lover.
Axedale trainer Mick Carbone snared a win in the final race on the program with Pete Mitchell.
Originally trained in New South Wales, the six-year-old gelding won for the eighth time in 65 career starts, with six of his wins achieved in his last 24 starts with Carbone as his trainer.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.