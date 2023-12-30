See the million dollar home sales in Greater Bendigo for December

What does a million dollars get you in the Bendigo property market?
In the month of December there were six houses which sold for more than one million dollars across three postcodes; 3550, 3551 and 3556.
The properties are a mix of Victorian era houses and sizeable properties spread throughout the Greater Bendigo area.
This data is from CoreLogic.
There were two properties sold in December in the heart of the city which topped the one million dollar mark.
Skene Street, Kennington
This regal property, Garvin, stands out with its red brick exterior, stunning interior design, landscaped gardens and clay tennis court.
Boasting five bedrooms and three bathrooms, the house is immaculately manicured with decorative interiors including an open kitchen and living room area.
The house sits on a 1859 square metre parcel of land and was sold on December 4 for $1.41 million.
A mic of English Tudor and Art Deco architectural styles went into the design of the house.
Forest Street, Bendigo
Location and design are this properties real talking points.
Nestled in a highly sought-after area of Bendigo, this five bedroom house is only a short stroll away from the heart of the city.
The stunning interiors include high ceilings and hardwood floors in the living areas, along with a wooden designed-kitchen and spacious bedrooms.
The property was sold on December 12 for $1.05 million.
There were three properties in this postcode which went for six figures including a large rural property.
Pioneer Drive, Maiden Gully
The modern build sits on 2000 square metres and offers four bedrooms, two bathrooms, a cinema room, a basketball court and a pool.
Given its two story design there is both plenty of privacy when needed and large living spaces to host guests and family.
Comprehensive appointments include new gas ducted heating, ducted air conditioning, new carpet, separate laundry and security system.
The property sold for $1.2 million on December 12.
Karella Court, Junortoun
Space, privacy, and a beautiful home? this property has the lot.
Tucked away at the end of the street this homestead-style brick home offers private and picturesque living from the moment you walk through the gate.
Perfect for those with a green thumb given the large garden and dam including fruit trees and spare paddocks.
The home itself has large living areas, four bedrooms and a nice outdoor dining area, all sitting on nearly two hectares of land.
The property sold for $1.150 million on December 12.
Axedale-Goornong Road, Axedale
Located moments from the Axedale township, Cullahill, is a meticulously designed architectural home on 19.78 acres of pristine land with long-stretching frontage along the tranquil Campaspe River.
Embrace sustainable living with an extensive solar panel system, a powerful generator, and cutting-edge batteries, ensuring an uninterrupted power supply for your modern lifestyle.
The property is also equip with modern bathrooms and kitchen and views that you could never tire of seeing.
On the land there are over 1000 thoughtfully planted and beautifully cultivated trees featuring olives, walnuts, proteas, Leucadendron and citrus.
The property sold on December 15 for $1.325 million.
There was only one property which sold in this postcode for more than a million dollars.
Lethebys Road, Sailors Gully
Formerly the Albion Brewery site, this Victorian-style home sits on 1.8 hectares and has 4 bedrooms, the main with ensuite and built in cupboard.
The storage space or office area has a loft, built in cupboards and could be utilised as another bedroom.
The outdoor allure boasts many old brick, sandstone and granite walls, fences and buildings.
Internally the spacious kitchen boasts Jarrah and granite benchtops, double electric ovens and gas cooktop, a corner pantry, plenty of cupboards, drawers and a dishwasher.
The property sold on December 7 for $1.125 million.
