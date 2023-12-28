Bendigo cycling stars on home track for Christmas Carnival

Two young guns of Australian cycling will be back on their home track for the annual Christmas Carnival at Bendigo's Tom Flood Sports Centre.
Friday's carnival has attracted high-quality fields, with Bendigo and District Cycling Club products Alessia McCaig and Blake Agnoletto the headline acts.
McCaig, 20, represented Australia at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham where her best finish was fourth in the team sprint. She is the reigning national women's track time-trial champion.
Agnoletto, 21, has speed to burn on the track.
A fortnight ago he teamed with Kell O'Brien to win the Australian Madison Championship.
Earlier this year he represented Australia in two rounds of the UCI Track Nations Cup in Indonesia and Canada.
In Canada he won his first international medal - a silver in the elimination race.
Both McCaig and Agnoletto will be hard to beat in the feature event of the carnival, the Lindsay Harrington Memorial Wheelrace.
The wheelrace honours the legacy of one of Bendigo cycling's finest contributors Lindsay Harrington.
McCaig has a handicap of 155m for the Lindsay Harrington Memorial Wheelrace, while Agnoletto is one of three scratch markers in the 2000m event alongside Castlemaine's Jade Maddern and Ballarat's Daniel Bucknall.
McCaig is the backmarker in an all-female heat of the wheelrace. She should advance to the final where she'll give the male riders plenty to think about.
McCaig showed her class at last week's Bendigo and District Cycling Club event where she won the Crystal Classic women's wheelrace.
McCaig started off the scratch mark and caught all rivals in the 1000m showdown.
Agnoletto is no stranger to success in major wheelrace finals on his home track.
As a teenager he won Bendigo's most prestigious individual track event the 2020 Golden Mile.
He also won the 2021 Lindsay Harrington Memorial Wheelrace Final and the 2022 Frank McCaig Wheelrace Final.
Central Victoria is well-represented at the carnival.
Jade Maddern, Toby McCaig, Haylee Jack, Zaren Fong-Sutton, Bryce Nicholls, Hope Harnetty and Emma Jackson have been in terrific form on the track in recent weeks.
The invitational women's and men's keirin and the Godfrey Family Omnium are other highlights of the Bendigo card.
The carnival concludes with the 40-lap Victorian Male Motor Pace Championship.
Feature events in the under-age racing include the under-19 elimination state championships and the under-17 state scratch championships.
Bendigo junior Tobias Jelbart has been in great form in under-15 and 17 events at club level and looks well-placed to challenge for honours at the Christmas Carnival.
Callen Harrington is a Bendigo rider to watch in the under-13 division.
Junior racing is scheduled to start at 2.15pm, with the senior program to follow from 6pm.
The Bendigo event is the second leg of the three-day Christmas Carnival.
Day one was at Castlemaine on Thursday, while Shepparton hosts the final leg on Saturday.
