Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Rosalind Park set to burst with colour for New Year's Eve display

BL
By Ben Loughran
December 28 2023 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Crowds watch the fireworks from Bendigo's QEO to welcome in 2023.
Crowds watch the fireworks from Bendigo's QEO to welcome in 2023.

Are you ready to ring in the new year with a bang?

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

Ben Loughran

journalist

WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.