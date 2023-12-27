Rosalind Park set to burst with colour for New Year's Eve display

Are you ready to ring in the new year with a bang?
Celebrations in Bendigo will be taking place in the heart of the city at Rosalind Park with two fireworks display to blast the community into 2024.
The annual display will have its first fireworks show at 9.15pm for children and the second display at midnight on December 31.
Both pyrotechnics shows will shoot off from the Rosalind Park Poppet Head located behind the Bendigo Arts gallery.
The event will be both alcohol and pet free.
The City of Greater Bendigo said the event will go ahead as planned as long as there is no extreme fire warning or severe wind warning on the day.
The best view of the display will be from the Queen Elizabeth Oval.
