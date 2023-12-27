CFA crews called out as two Maiden Gully houses catch fire in same street

Residents on Wicks Road in Maiden Gully woke to fires at two houses and red and blue lights on the morning of December 27.
The cause of the fires, which appeared to damage the rear of one of the houses, was unknown and in the hands of the CFA, a Victoria Police spokesperson said.
A CFA spokesperson said 10 units from Kangaroo Flat, Maiden Gully, Golden Square and Marong attended the scene and found a house "completely alight" when they arrived.
The house was believed to be unoccupied at the time of the fire.
There were also wooden pallets on fire at a nearby property, according to the spokesperson.
Victoria Police were called in to investigate the cause of the fire.
Emergency services deemed the fire under control at 5.19am and safe by 7.24am.
