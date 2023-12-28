Outrage as cold can of tuna is Christmas lunch for veterans in hospital

The senior vice president of the Bendigo District RSL has said he was "disgusted" by the Christmas Day lunch served to a central Victorian veteran staying in a mental health ward at the Austin Hospital.
Jeff Crust, who is himself a Vietnam veteran, visited the local man in ward 17 - a specific mental health ward for veterans - and was shocked when the man and others there received a plate of cold canned tuna and mayonnaise sachets for their Christmas lunch.
They later received a tuna sandwich for lunch on Boxing Day.
Mr Crust explained to the Bendigo Advertiser that he first met the man when he was homeless and camping along a local river and had been able to have him admitted to the Austin Hospital to be treated for mental health issues.
The senior vice president said he was "totally disillusioned" with the health system after seeing the meals.
"While our politicians sat down to a gourmet Christmas lunch, our deserving veterans who wrote a blank cheque to serve their country are treated like this," he said.
Everyone in hospital should receive better meals than this, he believed, but particularly those who had suffered as a result of their sacrifice for the country.
"They've been treated like second-rate citizens or animals," Mr Crust said.
"I'm sure most cats on Christmas Day had better than tuna for lunch.
"And I'm absolutely positive that all of our prisoners who are in jail who have broken the law at least got a better lunch."
Mr Crust said he knew medical staff were not to blame for the situation.
The nurses and doctors had been great, he said.
Documents seen by the Advertiser indicate that the received meals were not a part of the general planned menu for the festive holiday.
The hospital could not comment on individual menus.
An Austin Health spokesperson said it: "has an important role in supporting veterans and takes a whole-of-life approach to mental health treatment and support".
"We offer a range of menus to patients every day, including menus specifically developed for individual patients as part of their care," the spokesperson said.
Member for Bendigo Lisa Chesters said it would be "a breach of privacy and unethical" to comment on individual constituent matters.
Securing a better future for veterans and their families was a key priority for the Federal Labor Government, the MP said.
"We're making progress - this years' Federal Budget increased funding to the Department of Veterans' Affairs so it's now better resourced than it has been in three decades," she said.
"We've provided funding to maintain hundreds of additional staff, modernise and sustain ageing ICT systems, and ensure more timely payments and access to services for veterans and families - significant investments that will further reduce the veteran compensation claims backlog."
Ms Chesters said the budget had also just allocated more than $33 million to triple the veterans' access payment which she said would make it easier for veterans to see a GP.
"The increased payment, which came into effect from November 1, will help to ensure GPs continue to service veterans with no out-of-pocket costs," she said.
"The budget also expanded eligibility for the acute support package, which provides support for veterans and their families who are experiencing or are at risk of experiencing crisis.
"These initiatives will all enable the department to provide veterans and families the services and supports they need and deserve - quickly."
For Mr Crust, there are many areas for improvement when it comes to the treatment of veterans.
"People, like myself, we signed a piece of paper to say that we would defend our queen and country," Mr Crust said.
"(Veterans say) it doesn't matter what this costs me - I'm signing this cheque to take care of my country.
"Now we are asking that country to take care of them.
"And they're not - that's the bottom line."
For help contact:
