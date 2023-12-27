Magnum Bullet ready to fire at Flemington

NEW Year's Day can't come around soon enough for Kyneton trainer Mick Sell and his team following a brilliant first-up performance at massive odds by Magnum Bullet at Flemington last week.
Sent around at odds of $101, the six-year-old gelding, nicely ridden by Neil Farley, made a mockery of his starting price to finish an eye-catching third in the 1100m benchmark 70, less than half a length away from the winner, the Ben, Will and JD Hayes-trained Luna Cat.
A bold showing has earned Magnum Bullet - a city winner this time last year at Moonee Valley - a return to Flemington on January 1 for a crack at the 1100m Victorian Jockeys Association Sprint.
The son of Magnus has shown a liking for Flemington, finishing fourth in his only other start at racing headquarters in a strong benchmark 78 in January this year.
Spokesperson Mel Sell said the stable was stoked with his first-up run, particularly coming on the back of an ordinary winter campaign for Magnum Bullet.
"He had such a good preparation this time last year, but he came back last prep and it was too disappointing to be true," she said.
"He just didn't handle the tracks we copped over the winter.
"We turned him out and brought him back and off we went again - he hasn't missed a beat.
"I was actually pretty confident he could run a good race, so I couldn't believe the odds kept going up.
"I thought he'd run in the first three or four, which is what he did.
"You obviously have to respect where you are going in Flemington and who you are up against, but he's just such a specialist at the distance and first-up.
"So I thought, if we got a bit of luck, he'd be right there with them.
"I thought we may have been in a bit of strife at the 400 when he come off the bit and hit a flat spot, but Neil knows the horse so well.
"He knew just to keep grinding him through it and to switch legs, and off he went again."
Farley boasts a nice record aboard the gelding, with a pair of wins and two placings from eight rides.
This one was not without it challenges, with Magnum Bullet hampered on leaving the gates.
"It was a tough run, but that gives us a fair bit of confidence heading to Flemington on New Year's Day," Sell said.
"He'll be absolutely cherry ripe for the 1100 second-up.
"We were looking at going to Moonee Valley on the 30th (of December), but it was too tempting to ignore the same conditions as (last) Wednesday being on run fitter."
The stable's next trip to the races will be to Cranbourne on Friday night with Brooklyn Baby.
The four-year-old mare is closing in on an overdue maiden win, with a last start fourth under lights at Moonee Valley in mid-December following four seconds from her previous six starts.
A challenging 12 months for the stable, coming on top of the aftermath of floods in late 2022, saw trainer Mick Sell sidelined for a couple of months mid-year with a broken ankle and fractured leg, before being struck down by shingles later in the year.
Mel Sell said the stable and family were grateful for the support of many throughout the year, in particular jockeys Farley and John Keating and jockey agent Rachael Allen for going 'above and beyond' with their help.
"Rachael has been tireless in checking in and has even helped out with our noms when I've been on the road," she said.
"And nothing has been too big or too small for Neil and John."
The Sells are hoping another big effort from Magnum Bullet on New Year's Day can further signal a turnaround in fortunes for the stable.
