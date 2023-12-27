Dyson Daniels finds form in New Orleans Pelicans' overtime defeat

Bendigo's Dyson Daniels made an impact off the bench, but the New Orleans Pelicans found a way to lose another close game in the NBA.
The Pelicans led by as many as 15 points in the third quarter, but lost their way down the stretch and lost to the Memphis Grizzlies 116-115 in New Orleans.
The Pelicans were outscored 36-23 in the final quarter and 13-12 in overtime and are now 0-6 this season in games decided by three points or less.
It was the second time in as many weeks that the Grizzlies have rallied from a big deficit to beat the Pelicans by a narrow margin.
Daniels was a perfect 3-3 from the field, including 1-1 from behind the three-point line, on his way to 11 points, two steals and one assist in 18 minutes of court time.
Daniels was 4-6 from the free throw line, but the charity stripe was costly for the Pelicans, who as a team were 21-33 at 63.6 per cent.
"For three-and-half quarters our game plan and discipline was at a high level and we were executing,'' Pelicans coach Willie Green said.
"As the game started to get a little close, we got tired.... teams up their level of physicality and we started to turn the ball over and not execute as well.
"We let them right back in the game. It's our free throws, it's our execution, it's our turnovers and it's not one guy, it's all of us. We're all in it and we're all part of it.
"It's an opportunity for all of us to get better... we have to learn from these moments."
The Pelicans have dropped two games in a row and now have a 17-14 record. They're in seventh place on the western conference standings ahead of their next clash against the Utah Jazz on Friday (AEDT).
