Track cycling spotlight on Castlemaine for Christmas Carnival

Castlemaine Cycling Club is pumped up for the biggest meeting of its track cycling season.
Castlemaine hosts the opening day of the annual Christmas Carnival series on Thursday, with more than 150 riders expected to compete.
The Christmas Carnival continues at Bendigo on Friday and concludes at Shepparton on Saturday.
The Castlemaine leg of the series is highlighted by state championship events for under-15 and under-17 riders, the masters state scratch championship and the Ken Maddern Snr Memorial and Jonathen Kuhle Memorial events.
"We have a huge round of the state titles and two memorial races which are near and dear to our club,'' Castlemaine Cycling Club's Ken Maddern said.
"The whole three days is fantastic racing and a great opportunity for riders from across the state.
"To drag so many bike riders from the city to the regional areas is incredible. It's great for the tourism of the three towns."
The host club will be well represented across junior and senior events.
Two key riders chasing hometown success are Hope Harnetty and Jade Maddern, who have qualified for next year's track nationals.
Zaren Fong-Sutton and Emma Jackson have been in hot form this summer in wheelrace finals at Bendigo Cycling Club's Thursday night track series.
"The majority of our club's track riders are competing, which is great,'' Maddern said.
"This is an event they look forward to each year."
Another feature event of the program is the Godfrey Family Omnium.
More than $6000 in prizes are up for grabs on Thursday. Racing is scheduled to start from 10am.
Bendigo's meeting on Friday is a day/night carnival. Junior racing starts at 2.15pm, with seniors to follow from 6pm.
The feature event of senior racing is the Lindsay Harrington Memorial Wheelrace.
