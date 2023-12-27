Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

Track cycling spotlight on Castlemaine for Christmas Carnival

AB
By Adam Bourke
December 27 2023 - 12:48pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Some of the best track riders in the state will compete at the Castlemaine leg of the Christmas Carnival.
Some of the best track riders in the state will compete at the Castlemaine leg of the Christmas Carnival.

Castlemaine Cycling Club is pumped up for the biggest meeting of its track cycling season.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AB

Adam Bourke

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help