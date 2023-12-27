Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Many hands make Maher a winner with Eastbro Daisy

By Kieran Iles
Updated December 27 2023 - 3:15pm, first published 2:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sebastian trainer Wayne Maher says he has been overwhelmed by the support and good wishes of many following his drought-breaking win with Eastbro Daisy at Lord's Raceway last Thursday. Maher is pictured with one of his greatest supporters, Jessica Sutton. Picture by Kieran Iles
Sebastian trainer Wayne Maher says he has been overwhelmed by the support and good wishes of many following his drought-breaking win with Eastbro Daisy at Lord's Raceway last Thursday. Maher is pictured with one of his greatest supporters, Jessica Sutton. Picture by Kieran Iles

THERE'S an old saying, 'good friends make good times better and the hard times easier'.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.