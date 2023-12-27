Many hands make Maher a winner with Eastbro Daisy

THERE'S an old saying, 'good friends make good times better and the hard times easier'.
It's a maxim veteran Sebastian hobby harness racing trainer Wayne Maher can fully empathise with.
To say the 71-year-old has battled through some tough times in recent years would be an understatement, as health and other life circumstances have taken their toll.
But just when he needed a stroke of good fortune, along came Eastbro Daisy.
Maher, who has called the small town of Sebastian, about 22kms north of Bendigo, home for the last 17 years, has trained pacers and trotters since the mid-80s.
But until a few months ago, he had been without a horse for roughly four years.
Sensing he was struggling, not only physically, but also emotionally, the tight-knit Sebastian community, as it does best, rallied behind their great mate.
Wanting to keep Maher active and involved, the likes of fellow trainers Wayne Gretgrix, Ray Sutton, also a farrier, and his daughter Jessica, and Gabby Symons stepped up to find ways to keep him in the racing game until such time as he was in a position to own and train a horse of his own again.
Over the past 12 months, Maher had become a semi-regular fill in for Gretgrix, feeding and jogging his small team of horses while his neighbour was on holidays, and was a regular presence down the road at the Suttons, doing what he could to assist.
Evidence that the Maher of old had returned arrived just a few months ago when he informed Gretgrix that he wished to buy a horse that he had located online.
He duly dispatched the 54-year-old to Hamilton to pick up the horse, a five-year-old mare with two previous wins to her name from 23 starts.
Her name, Eastbro Daisy.
Less than two months on, and after what Maher described as a 'real community effort', the mare delivered her humble trainer his first winner in eight years and only the 16th of his career.
Driven by Shannon O'Sullivan, Eastbro Daisy broke through for her first win for Maher with a stirring victory at Bendigo's Lord's Raceway on Elmore Cup night.
Mirroring in some ways the trainer's plight, Eastbro Daisy did it tough, coming from three-wide early to be sitting outside the leader at the bell.
But when called on for an effort at the top of the straight, the daughter of Sportswriter and Dee Cee Cullen was quick to pounce and cruised past Alcatraz Girl for a convincing 7.7m win.
It was enough to reduce Maher to tears, as he elaborated on the circumstances behind his hiatus and eventual road back to training.
"Unfortunately, I had to do some repairs to the house and because I was on the pension I couldn't afford to buy another one," he said.
"I had to save and buy a few things, so that put the horses on hold.
"But Ray Sutton and his daughter Jessica came down and got me to go and fast work with them.
"And then Wayne Gretgrix, who lives behind my place, they hadn't been on a holiday, so I helped feed the horses and looked after them while they were away.
"One of them (Dashndot) won at Wedderburn after I had been looking after it.
"But I couldn't do any of this (training) without Ray and Wayne and Gabby Symons
"Everyone has helped me out tremendously," he added as choked back tears for a second time.
"Wayne has helped me with her (Eastbro Daisy's) feet and Ray shod him for me, and Wayne and Ray have been helping me with placing the horse.
"It's been a real community effort and I can't thank everyone enough."
Eastbro Daisy was Maher's first winner since Kate Lovemetwotimes saluted at Charlton on New Year's Eve in 2015 in a heat of the VHRSC Provincial Cup.
He has had only four horses contest races since that night, with Eastbro Daisy, who debuted for her new trainer with a third at Swan Hill on December 6, his first official runner since New Year's Day 2019.
The mare's Bendigo win also served as redemption and piece of her mind for Maher, after she had to be scratched at Charlton the previous week following a pre-race mishap.
He praised a 'wonderful' drive by 24-year-old O'Sullivan, the daughter of Gordon Rothacker medallist Jim O'Sullivan.
With his regular driver Neil McCallum unavailable, Maher said he was keen to use Shannon as a favour to her father, who was inducted into the Victorian Harness Racing Hall of Fame this year, and had driven for him in previous years.
"Jim O'Sullivan came and drove Eastbro Daisy for me in a trial and he said to me, 'this horse is pretty good'," he said.
"So Wayne took me to Swan Hill and we ran third with her.
"We then went to Charlton last Friday, but unfortunately as the horses go behind the shed, she reared up and the cart caught up in the gate, so we had to scratch her.
"I felt as if I had let everybody down.
"Anyway, I got a chance to say thank you to Jimmy for all the times he's driven horses for me, so I put young Shannon on her at Bendigo.
"I was watching the races earlier in the night and Shannon was involved in an accident (in race one), so I thought, 'here we go again, I'll need to find a new cart and driver', but I didn't.
"Jimmy came and helped me saddle up, Shannon helped put the horse in the cart and everything worked out okay."
Despite his gait and balance issues, Maher, who will turn 72 on January 18, has developed an amazing affinity with Eastbro Daisy.
"When I walk her, she will stop and stand and let me get my balance and let me get my blood going again, and when I'm right to go, she'll walk with me. She's a lovely horse," he said.
"I can walk, but from the waist down, I'm in a little bit of trouble.
"But I am hoping when I go back and see the doctor everything will be okay.
"With everything else that has been going on, it's just been a war, but the people out here have been fantastic.
"I really want to say thank you to the whole community."
Having broken the drought, Maher said he was now looking forward to a 'good chat' with Gretgrix to pinpoint Eastbro Daisy's next trip to the races.
Echoing the thoughts of everyone at Sebastian, Jessica Sutton said that everyone was over the moon seeing him back in the winner's circle.
"Everyone that knows Wayne is really happy for him. It's great to see a battler get a win," she said.
"Dad is his farrier and has also helped Wayne with training.
"When Wayne didn't have a horse, he would always come up and help work them - the same with Wayne Gretgrix - just to keep him involved. And then he goes and gets himself another.
"He's only had her a couple of months, but she's going to be a fun horse for Wayne.
"She's no superstar, but she will be handy enough. She's earned two cheques from two starts, but the main thing is she keeps Wayne moving and active.
"Things did get tough for Wayne for a while there, which is why helped keep him him involved with the horses, when he couldn't afford to have one himself.
"Wayne Gretgrix was the same, he was happy to let (Maher) feed his horses and jog them when he went away and now he's helping stable an injured one for him.
"We can't wait to see him win his next one."
