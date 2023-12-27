Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

Lake Eppalock to host Australia's best power boats

December 27 2023 - 11:08am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Neal Howe for the Aussie Connection team at last summer's Eppalock Gold Cup. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
Neal Howe for the Aussie Connection team at last summer's Eppalock Gold Cup. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

Lake Eppalock will roar to life when the Victorian Speed Boat Club hosts the annual Eppalock Gold Cup meeting early next month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.