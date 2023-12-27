Lake Eppalock to host Australia's best power boats

Lake Eppalock will roar to life when the Victorian Speed Boat Club hosts the annual Eppalock Gold Cup meeting early next month.
The two-day event on the weekend of January 6-7 is a round of the Australian Power Boat Championship series.
Boats will reach top speeds of about 270km/h, with competitors travelling from across Australia in a bid to win the perpetual trophy, which dates back to 1996.
Classes range from the 15 horsepower junior boats to the powerful 2000 horsepower elite division.
The grand prix hydroplanes, regarded as the fastest, loudest and most exciting boats on the water, will be on the water for the Eppalock Cup.
The COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the Eppalock Gold Cup for a couple of years, but it roared back to life last summer when a field of about 50 boats took the water.
Wild Child proved to be the fastest boat of the weekend and was crowed Eppalock Gold Cup champion.
The Victorian Speed Boat Club, which is based at Lake Eppalock, was founded in 1948 and since then has been involved with the promotion of boat racing across the state.
The Eppalock Gold Cup event will also feature a classic car show, a vintage boat display and activities for children.
Food and drinks will be available throughout the day and children under-16 are permitted free admission.
Part of the proceeds from the event will be donated to the local CFA.
For information on how to enter, details for spectators or camping arrangements, head to http://www.vsbc.com.au/
