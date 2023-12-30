Bendigo Advertiser reporter Ben Loughran looks back on an eventful 2023

Wow, 2023 has been a huge year for Bendigo and the region hasn't it?
With the city still recovering from the effects of COVID-19, local businesses suffering in the CBD and a months-long national debate over the contentious Voice to Parliament had everyone's tongue wagging.
It seems like every week there was another major news event to cover.
I have been in a very privileged position to cover the triumphs and low moments of the city and its residents.
These are the stories that have left their mark on me.
The Voice to Parliament was a proposal which would have seen an Aboriginal body formed to sit adjacent to the Federal Government and advise on topics that would affect Indigenous Australians through a national referendum.
To say that this was a fiercely debated topic would be an understatement with what felt like every community in the country divided on its stance to the proposal.
One of the legal experts working here at Bendigo's La Trobe University campus deconstructed some of the prominent 'No' arguments.
Local business owners David Dei and his wife Ya Ling Cai have owned the Epsom Milk Bar for seven years.
But with of all the developments in the area, including the building of fast food outlets Carl's Jr, Dominos and KFC, both were concerned it would impact their business.
Since the Carl's Jr burger outlet has opened, there has been a significant drop in business at the Epsom Milk Bar.
Bendigo has grown massively in the last decade and expanded far beyond its initial boundaries.
With that expansion there has been a issues around available housing stock and affordability of existing housing.
Real estate experts say that for Bendigo CBD and inner suburbs to thrive there needs to be a look upwards, literally.
These agents say that apartments and high-rise living would greatly benefit the city.
Australia hosted its biggest sporting event ever this year with the FIFA Women's World Cup taking the nation by storm.
However, shortly following the Matilda's meteoric rise in popularity, one of its marquee players, Ellie Carpenter, received a torrent of online abuse for a perceived mistake during one of the matches.
To show their support for their new sporting hero, the Kyneton Districts Soccer Club Under-8s girl's team fitted themselves with Carpenter's iconic blue headband for their math the following week.
In response to the ongoing Israel-Gaza war which has claimed the lives of tens-of-thousands of Palestinian civilians, protests have broken out across the country.
One of those protests took place at the Bendigo Thales facility which the protestors said was supplying military hardware to both Israel and the Indonesian governments.
The protestors alleged that both governments were committing war crimes in Gaza and West Papua, respectively.
