Low pressure system heads east, central Vic left with flood warnings

Central Victoria could see a couple of showers and possibly even a thunderstorm today but the low pressure system that has caused so much heavy weather across the state is moving away.
"We have seen most of the action shifting through to the eastern districts now," meteorologist Helen Reid told the Advertiser on Wednesday morning.
"Central Victoria is kind of on the western edge of the action now so I expect it will be a much quieter day today.
"You still might get something, but the worst of it's gone, and tomorrow we shouldn't have anything to trouble you at all."
After Christmas rainfall that looks likely to have broken records in some locations, minor flood warnings have been issued for the region's Avoca and Loddon rivers.
On the Avoca, moderate flooding is expected at Charlton this morning with a flood peak of up to 7m possible.
Downstream of the town moderate flooding is occurring, and further downstream at Quambatook river level rises may occur later in the week, the Bureau advises.
Across the Loddon catchment river levels are elevated and minor flooding is occurring at the Loddon weir in Kerang.
"We still need to keep an eye on where the minor levels are," Ms Reid said.
"But we're not expecting much more rainfall to go into the rivers, so they should just be able to work their way down and not increase much more."
At Bendigo airport, rainfall - for falls in the 24 hours up to 9am - was 46.4mm on Christmas Day, 24mm on Boxing Day and 9.4mm on December 27, making for a total of 79.4mm over the three days.
Just 9.2mm fell at the airport for the whole of the rest of the month.
At Wedderburn, BOM's records show that 155mm fell in two days.
The previous highest recorded December rainfall was 64.3mm on December 16, 1930.
At Kerang model farm, 94.2mm was recorded in the 24 hours to Christmas morning and 13.2mm on Boxing Day.
At Buchan in the state's east where a woman was killed in flash floods on Boxing Day, 64.2 millimetres of rain was reportedly recorded in half an hour.
According to the Bureau's meteorologist, while another wet spell this summer is possible it is unlikely to deliver weather "of note".
"This has been quite unusual in having that low pressure system just sit there and feed in stormy day after stormy day," she said.
"At the moment we're watching that low move away so today should be the end of the weather of note, and then over the next week you're not likely to see much [rain] at all, and if you do it's likely to be nearby, not everywhere."
