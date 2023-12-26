Triple trouble looms for BFNL netball rivals

THE dominance of perennial BFNL netball powerhouses Gisborne, Kangaroo Flat and Sandhurst is set to pose an even bigger dilemma for rival clubs next season.
The release of the 2024 BFNL draw last week revealed an intriguing problem ahead for those clubs hoping to keep pace with the power trio.
Starting with Maryborough, all six clubs other will play Kangaroo Flat, Gisborne and Sandhurst in successive games.
The Magpies, who open their season on Good Friday with a standalone game at Camp Reserve against Castlemaine, which finished third last season, will play Kangaroo Flat in round two, Gisborne in round three and Sandhurst in round four.
South Bendigo is next cab off the rank, with the Roos in round three, Gisborne in round four and Sandhurst in round five.
The sequence continues with Golden Square (starting in round four), Eaglehawk (round five), Strathfieldsaye (round six) and Castlemaine (round seven).
So harsh is Maryborough's draw, new Magpies coach Maggie Tranter must be thinking she has walked under a ladder while stomping on mirrors.
The Magpies will play the top four teams from last year in rounds one to four, followed by South Bendigo (fifth in 2023) after a bye in round five.
It will certainly be a baptism of fire for the Magpies young coach, who has taken over the reins from Jordan Macilwain, but it's a challenge Tranter is keen to embrace.
"It's going to make things tough, especially when you want a good start to the season so you can entice players to the club and get them to stay," she said.
"But we'll be okay, you are going to have to play those teams at some point of the season.
"You have to look at things in a positive frame."
Tranter could not be keener to be participating in the standalone season opener on Good Friday.
"I haven't heard much about how Castlemaine are travelling at the moment, it's all sort of been about footy," she said.
"But it's the same everywhere at the moment with district league teams circling your players.
"We've lost a few, but I'm optimistic that we will be okay."
The Magpies will enter the 2024 season without one of their stars from the past five seasons, with Keely Hare on the move to Western Australia.
The dual-code athlete has signed to play football with WAWFL club Peel Thunderbirds in 2024.
Hare joins her brother Aidan at the Mandurah-based club, after the midfielder re-signed for a second season in the WAFL.
Aidan played nine games in the WAFL reserves during an injury plagued debut year.
Tranter said while it was tough losing their number one goal shooter and dual club best and fairest winner, Keely Hare would venture west with the club's best wishes.
"It will be good for her - she's ready for a change and it's a big change, so go Keely," she said.
"I know she wouldn't leave me for another team if she was still in Maryborough, she is my best friend.
"I am super-excited for her."
From last year's line-up, the Magpies have also lost centre Tori Chandler, who will move to Melbourne for work and study, Abbey Nalder and Finley Wagstaff, both having rejoined Carisbrook, and Alex Williams (Natte Bealiba).
Tranter said the Magpies would battle on and continue to search high and low for replacements.
"It's only early on, a lot of girls are still up in the air with uni and things like that," she said.
"Hopefully things fall into place.
"Sometimes you have to receive bad news to get good news, so I'm optimistic we will be okay."
The Magpies will regain star goaler Jordan Macilwain, who missed the back half of the 2023 season with pregnancy and have retained best and fairest winner Amanda Durbridge and Millie Cassidy.
Tranter said star young defender Ella Patten, who won the league 17-and-under best and fairest in 2023 as a bottom-age player, would also step up for some A-grade games, 'without putting too much stress on her'.
Maryborough: rounds 2, 3 and 4
South Bendigo: rounds 3, 4 and 5
Golden Square: rounds 4, 5 and 6
Eaglehawk: rounds 5, 6 and 7
Strathfieldsaye: rounds 6, 7 and 8
Castlemaine: rounds 7, 8 and 9
