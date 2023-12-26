Police seeking help finding 28-year-old Sebastian Ensor

Police are appealing to the public for help locating a man wanted for breaching a court order.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
A warrant has been issued for Sebastian Ensor, who is described as around 180cm tall with a medium build and brown hair.
The 28-year-old is known to frequent the Bendigo, Castlemaine and Melbourne areas, police said.
Investigators have released an image of Ensor in the hope someone may recognise and have information about him.
Anyone who sees or has information about Ensor's whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.