Rainy Boxing Day, discounts and vouchers see Marketplace buzzing

Stores selling homewares and manchester, kids toys, computer games, shoes, clothes, even glasses and fingernails - any Bendigo Marketplace shops offering discounted goods seemed to be buzzing on Boxing Day.
Jewellery shop manager Charlee Callus described patronage at the popular Pandora store as "fantastic", with the business putting on extra staff to help manage queues.
"We have had a really nice showing of people wanting to use their gift cards and also people looking for a discount," she said.
"We always get a nice burst of people through the doors on Boxing Day.
"Our sale goes for two weeks but we anticipate that Boxing Day is the main day and it will start to calm down after that."
Among those who shopped there was Merdeen Loughnane, who bought a bracelet with a tiny silver Cindarella coach on it for a third of its normal price.
Merdeen, who was having "a pitstop" with her daughter, Nat Dawson, in the packed Marketplace food hall, had also bought some candles and was looking to cash in a JB Hi Fi voucher.
Her daughter, Nat, had hit the shops early with Christmas gift vouchers and also bought jewellery, candles and shoes from Platypus.
"I think I'm done here," she said. "I'll head to Bath Lane next, and could go to Kangaroo Flat depending on the weather."
At Cotton On, one of a large number of very busy shops, second in charge Nathan James said the sale had been "so far pretty good".
"It's been better than last year for sure," he said.
"We had quite a slow Christmas eve. I think it helps that we're indoors."
