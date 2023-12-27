Court stories in 2023 which resonated most with Bendigo Advertiser readers

Please be advised the following story contains distressing material.
The Bendigo Advertiser has covered dozens of court stories this year. Some were high profile cases and others were more minor matters in the Magistrates' Court.
The courts have seen everything from the mistakes that turned life-changing - such as in fatal driving matters - to the purposeful and knowing crimes of serial abusers.
The courts also highlighted the deprivation in the lives of many who appeared in the courtroom - and the common phrase "not an excuse but an explanation" for what has occurred.
These were the most read court stories for 2023.
A business entity formerly known as Hay Australia Victoria has been committed to stand trial over the death of a Bendigo worker at its Bridgewater workplace in February 2021.
Twenty-nine-year-old Harley Muir suffered fatal injuries when he became trapped in a baling machine he was operating at the factory on February 1.
A woman told her brother he was "dead" to her family after he sexually abused her two daughters - aged three and seven - and filmed it.
In a powerful victim impact statement she said his name was like "Voldemort" - in a reference to the Harry Potter character.
The man also pleaded guilty to offences against another child and was jailed for 13 years with nine years non-parole.
As the victims are related to the man, he cannot be named to protect their identities.
In a County Court trial, a Bendigo father facing 19 charges denied he raped his biological daughter when she was eight and nine.
The court had heard the father had videos on his phone which demonstrated a tendency to have an interest in incest.
The matter has now resolved and he will plead guilty to some of the charges in 2024.
Again, as he was related to the child, he cannot be named to protect her.
A repeat drug trafficker was jailed for six months after being caught with illicit substances including cocaine, ecstasy and MDMA and more than $16,000 in drug money.
The court heard Dylan Newey, 30, was back before the court within 12 months of completing a four-year community corrections order for trafficking commercial quantities of drugs.
The Coroner's Court investigation into the passing of a young, artistic 17-year-old girl by suicide was among the most read collection of court stories this year.
The girl, known as XY, was in state care at the time of her passing.
The court was told she had effectively not seen her siblings for four years after her removal - except for a family funeral.
Expert panels criticised the Bendigo Hospital and the Department of Families, Fairness and Housing in dealing with XY's case, while child protection staff said XY had passed despite their best intentions.
Care workers said they "should have tried everything" to fix tensions to better care for XY, with the fortnight of hearings ending with a powerful statement from a former carer of XY.
Four alleged members of the Rebels Outlaw Motorcycle Gang have fronted the Bendigo Magistrates' Court on charges relating to the serious assault of two men on New Year's Day.
Antonio Guarneri, Zachary Scullie, Wayne Clancy and Mitchell Davies have not yet entered formal pleas but have broadly denied any wrongdoing.
Antonio Guarneri also appeared this year alongside Frank Guarneri and Dylan Marshall charged over another alleged assault.
The matters will return to court in 2024.
A Jackass Flat sex offender who pleaded guilty to possessing child abuse material escaped a prison sentence.
The court had heard if each of the images features a unique child, there would have been 3606 children "tortured" in the content.
A man accused of murdering a Bendigo mother of four was on bail at the time of his alleged crime, a court head on November 2.
Junortoun man James Pualic, 44, will return to the Bendigo Magistrates' Court in March for a committal mention.
He is accused of killing the much-loved mother in her home on October 29 while her two youngest children were present in the house.
No formal plea has yet been entered and Mr Pualic will return to court in 2024.
Eric William Johnson, 47, was arrested on a roof in Hargreaves Mall on March 13 and brought the CBD to a standstill in what he later called "a statement".
The homeless man pleaded guilty to causing more than $100,000 in damage to Bendigo businesses including Haven Home Safe, MADCOW op shop and Anglicare Bendigo in the lead-up to this arrest.
A Spring Gully teacher was arrested and charged with six sex crimes against a child on August 28 before being released on bail the next day.
He was then rearrested on October 5, and remanded in custody from October 6, on further charges including grooming a child under 16.
No formal plea has yet been entered and the man will face court again in January, 2024.
For help contact:
