Stories which will stay with me: journalist Lucy Williams reflects on 2023

By virtue of the content reporters hear, there are always stories that stick in your mind.
This year has been no exception for me, and it is difficult to highlight a few stories when there are many people who will stay with me.
Many people who epitomised bravery in the face of indescribable hardship.
Covering court alongside breaking news, many of the people I have seen have had tragic experiences - in fact, tragedy barely covers some of what has occurred.
Normal people have told their stories in an intimidating courtroom or made a 000 phone call for a loved one, sometimes after years of suffering and other times after the worst day of their lives.
And after these worst days, there are survivors, first responders and community members who help to rebuild what can be rebuilt and to love where there is nothing more that can be done.
These are some of the stories which will stick with me:
Dallas Keogh-Frankling was doing something generations of Aussie kids have done and continue to do - playing footy on a Saturday - just before he died of a tragic spleen injury.
The Castlemaine under-18 footballer was injured in a match against Kyneton and died in hospital later in the day.
His teammates took to the field a week later - and beat a previously undefeated Golden Square, with all players playing tribute to the big football fan with black armbands and an emotional club song.
Dallas was remembered for his infectious smile, kind heart and deep loyalty as mourners packed St Mary's Catholic Church.
Being among the first reporters on the scene of a Daylesford fatality that killed five was nothing compared to what first responders, emergency services, witnesses and, of course, victims endured on November 5.
Families were dining outside when a car struck them.
The Bhatia family from Tarneit lost father Vivek, aged 38, and their 11-year-old son.
Ruchi Bhatia, the 36-year-old wife of Vivek, and her six-year-old son were hospitalised.
Point Cook lawyer and volunteer, 44-year-old Pratibha Sharma, her 30-year-old husband Jatin Chugh and her nine-year-old daughter Anvi were also killed after the horror pub crash.
A 43-year-old Kyneton woman, a 38-year-old Cockatoo man and an 11-month-old baby were also hospitalised.
The alleged driver of the car, 66-year-old Mount Macedon Man William Herbert Swale, has been released on bail after indicating he will plead not guilty to charges including five counts of culpable driving causing death.
Analyn Osias - known as Logee - was allegedly murdered on October 29 in her Kangaroo Flat home while her two youngest daughters were in the house.
As locals streamed into a Catholic service held for the 46-year-old mother-of-four on All Saints' Eve, police announced they had charged Ms Osias' former partner with murder.
The Bendigo Magistrates' Court has since heard Junortoun man James Pualic, 44, was on bail at the time of his alleged crime.
He will return to court in March for a committal mention.
No formal plea has yet been entered.
Ms Osias' two youngest children are understood to be living with her eldest daughter.
In 10 sitting court days, overlapping with the 16 days of activism against gender-based violence held from November 25 to December 10, the Bendigo Advertiser court team heard cases relating to:
These crimes and allegations are not rare in Bendigo Courts.
On other days throughout the year there have been cases where the youngest victim was a week old, multiple cases where children in foster care have been preyed upon by adults or weeks in which a woman has lost consciousness after being strangled not far from her children.
She loved to sing and dance. She was artistic and adventurous.
The Coroner's Court inquest into a 17-year-old Bendigo girl who passed by suicide while in state care featured one of the most powerful impact statements I will ever read and highlighted what many called a "broken" system.
The child is only publicly known as XY.
The court heard allegations she had been physically and sexually abused both before and after her removal from her family.
This included allegations she was raped by multiple men including her step-father, her step-father's drug dealer and a 35-year-old man she met on Snapchat.
The court was told she had effectively not seen her siblings for four years after her removal - except for a family funeral.
A former carer of XY recalled the kindness the young girl showed to young children and animals.
Her carer told the court XY needed love and "needed to know that she mattered to someone".
"We owe it to (her) and all kids in care to make massive changes and end the failings, so this never happens to another child again," she said.
