Earl Of Pembroke makes it three in a row

PROGRESSIVE pacer Earl Of Pembroke made it three wins on the bounce with a convincing performance at Melton on Saturday night.
The fast-emerging three-year-old, trained at Strathfieldsaye by Julie Douglas, backed up a pair of nice wins across the border at Wagga Wagga, with another accomplished display at Victorian harness racing headquarters, with Jack Laugher in the sulky.
The son of prolific sire Washington VC and the mare Miss Pembroke came from one out and two back at the bell to charge past the race favourite and leader Chynchilla in the straight for a comfortable 4-7-metre win.
It was the emerging pacer's fourth career win in 11 starts, with all four victories coming under the guidance of Douglas since his arrival at Strathfieldsaye.
Earl Of Pembroke started his career in New Zealand, where he finished second in his second start before being purchased by Eric and Heather Anderson.
The gelding has since finished in the top three in all but one of his starts for the Douglas stable, with the exception being his seventh start, when he broke gear and had to be pulled out of the race, at Melton in late October.
He followed up with a third at Wagga Wagga before underlining his promise with three straight wins.
The win contributed to another Saturday night double for the Douglas stable following Ideal Escape's victory later in the night.
The six-year-old gelding, driven by Ellen Tormey, has been racing in arguably career best form with three wins and a second from his last six starts.
Two of those wins have been achieved in metro races at Melton.
The son of American Ideal boosted his career record to 14 wins and 15 placings from 56 starts for $134,067 in prize earnings.
Douglas will have five runners at Shepparton on Wednesday night, with Niki Nah Nah, who is chasing her fourth straight win, My Rock Moves and Epic Orion the stable's best chances.
