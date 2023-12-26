Buoyant Bulldogs to pick up from where they left off last season

GISBORNE coach Tarryn Rymer says an opening round bye in BFNL season 2024 will give the Bulldogs a good chance to get a sneak peek at two of their main rivals as they prepare to defend their premiership crown.
The departure of Kyneton to the Riddell league has created a bye in the competition, with the Bulldogs to be the first recipient.
With fellow powerhouses Kangaroo Flat and Sandhurst drawn to play each other in a twilight game at Dower Park in round one on April 13, Rymer said the Bulldogs would use the break as an opportunity to scope out the opposition.
They will open their campaign the following week against the Dragons, in a rematch of last year's grand final thriller, won by the Bulldogs by one goal.
"Obviously we're excited for the season to start again, but someone has to have that bye in round one and it just happens to be us," Rymer said.
"It's not ideal, but it does give us that chance to have a bit of a look at how everyone else is going and who's in which team.
"I'd be keen to go and watch Flat and Sandhurst and have a good look at what we are up against."
On the negative side, Rymer saw a potential clash with VNL commitments in one round early in the season for her players, but a definite plus was a blockbuster clash at Kangaroo Flat in round 18 leading into finals.
"That will be a great way to go into finals with a tough match against Flat,' she said.
"You always want those hard hit-outs at the end of the season that are going to replicate what finals will look like.
"Drawing Sandhurst in our first game means we are going to have to work hard over the pre-season and make sure we line up some pretty solid practice matches.
"We'll play Seymour, which we have already lined up, and who are a strong Goulburn Valley league team, and we generally play one in the Riddell league and one in the Ballarat league, and we also have an intra-club match.
"Those games will give us a chance to iron at any deficiencies or little problems early ahead of Sandhurst."
Gisborne will enter 2024 with a few changes in personnel, having lost star defender Zoe Davies, who will play with English netball Super League club Leeds Rhinos, and midcourter Kiralee Collings, who is studying in Geelong, and will play for Torquay.
The loss of Davies will be offset by the return of , two-time Betty Thompson medallist Maddy Stewart following a stint overseas in 2023.
The Bulldogs have re-signed premiership skippers Kirby Elliott and Claudia Mawson, as well as young shooting gun Torie Skrijel, midcourters Tiana Newman and Emerson Lakey, and defender Charlee Kemp.
I feel we've added some good depth across all of our senior teams, so we are in a good spot- Gisborne coach Tarryn Rymer
Eloise Rodda will also be a contender for more A-grade court time, after being named in the Strikers 23-and-under team, while two of the stars of last season's 17-and-under premiership line-up, midcourter Dasha Taylor and goaler Bella Connors will step up into the A-squad.
Taylor was recently named in the Victorian 19-and-under squad.
Rymer, who has added the role of assistant coach of the Strikers 23-and-under team to her responsibilities in 2024, said the Bulldogs were stoked to welcome back star defender Stewart after a season away from netball in 2023.
"We're super excited. She's working hard and has messaged me to say how sad she is to wait one more round (due to the bye) to put on a Gissy dress," she said.
"She has been back at training and it feels like she hasn't missed a beat. She's certainly still got it.
"But there's just a lovely feel around the whole club and the girls can't wait to start their premiership defence.
"I feel we've added some good depth across all of our senior teams, so we are in a good spot."
Gisborne's 2023 premiership was their second at A-grade level in the BFNL.
The Bulldogs won their first flag in 2013.
They will also start next season as reigning 17-and-under premiers after clinching a second straight junior flag.
