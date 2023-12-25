Nicholls outfoxes rivals in track final

CASTLEMAINE'S Bryce Nicholls outfoxed his rivals to win the main wheelrace at Thursday night's Bendigo and District Cycling Club track racing.
The night's action at the Tom Flood Sports Centre drew Chinese cyclists Zhihui Jiang and Erpeng Ni who used the Bendigo leg as part of the build-up to the lucrative Christmas carnivals in Tasmania.
It was the backmarkers who dominated placings in the Red Fox Party and Bake Bendigo Wheelrace, 1600m.
Two of this season's most consistent competitors, Bryce Nicholls and Toby McCaig led the finishing sprint.
This week it was Nicholls who claimed a hard-fought victory ahead of McCaig, Ni, Josh Clarke and Jiang.
Race sponsors in Gary and Sharon Pontelandolfo play key roles at the club as president and race judge respectively.
One of the country's most promising track riders, Alessia McCaig marked another victory in the DCK Real Estate-backed Crystal Classic women's wheelrace.
McCaig started off the scratch mark and caught all rivals in the 1000m showdown.
It was a closely-fought sprint duel between McCaig and Haylee Jack for the win.
Next best were Hope Harnetty, Amber Kelly and Madeleine Douglas.
The MG Bendigo female rider of the night award was presented to Alessia McCaig.
First of the scratch races was a 10-lap contest for B-grade.
The exciting Jack Ketterer timed his attack perfectly to charge to another win ahead of Matthew Brain, Benjamin Harnetty and Corey Murphy.
It was a one-two result for China in the 12-lap scratch for A-grade as Jiang and Ni outsprinted Bryce Nicholls and Josh Clarke.
Finale to the senior program was motorpace races in which Daniel Nicholls won the 12-lap duel for B-grade from Jack Ketterer, Matthew Brain and Hope Harnetty.
Results on the A-grade 15-lap motorpace were not supplied.
In the junior racing, Tobias Jelbart added to his winning run in the under 15-17 A class by taking out the seven lap scratch and 10-lap motorpace.
Hayley Clarke won the 1200m wheelrace for under 15-17 ahead of Tobias Jelbart, Maxwell Gale and Levi Brain.
The under 11-13 wheelrace of 1000m went the way of Massimo Gill from Callen Harrington, Cadence Benjamin, Louie Ford, and Hayley Clarke.
A big night for Callen Harrington included winning the three-lap scratch for under 11-13 A, and the elimination.
Other winners on the night were Adam Gale, Max Kornmann, and Marcus Leske.
Three big days of track cycling action starts in Castlemaine on Thursday when the first leg of the Christmas series is contested from 10am.
Riders will be racing for a share of $6500 in prizemoney.
Feature events include the Ken Maddern Snr Memorial wheelrace for elite men, women, masters me; and Jonathan Kuhle Memorial for under-15s.
The Godfrey Family Omnium for women will be a points score.
Victorian championships for under-15 scratch, Masters scratch, and under-17 elimination will be run.
Bendigo's round is on Friday when juniors begin at 2.15pm and the seniors at 6pm.
Main event is the Lindsay Harrington Memorial Wheelrace sponsored by the Harrington family and MG Bendigo.
There will be the invitational women's and men's keirin, and the Victorian under-19 and elite elimination, and under-17 scratch championships.
Finale to the series will be at Shepparton's velodrome on Saturday.
The junior program starts at 11am and seniors at 6pm.
