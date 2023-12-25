Pope to deliver Christmas message from St Peter's

Pope Francis will deliver his traditional Christmas message from the balcony of St Peter's Basilica in the Vatican on Monday.
The leader of the Catholic Church will give the blessing "Urbi et Orbi," meaning to the city and the world.
The pope is expected to speak out against wars and violence, as this year's Christmas celebrations are marked in particular by bloody fighting in Ukraine and Gaza.
Tens of thousands of believers are expected to gather in St Peter's Square to hear the message.
Christmas is being celebrated very quietly in the Holy Land this year because of the war being fought in Gaza being between Israeli forces and Palestinian militant groups.
In Bethlehem, in the West Bank, the birthplace of Jesus Christ, strict controls imposed by Israeli forces mean there are hardly any pilgrims or tourists. Thousands of Christians normally visit Bethlehem around Christmas.
Christian leaders have also decided to forgo Christmas decorations in the Holy Land because of the war.
A small Christian minority lives in both Israel and the Palestinian Territories.
Australian Associated Press
