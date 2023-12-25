Bendigo Advertiser
China quake death toll rises to 149, two still missing

December 26 2023 - 7:00am
The death toll from a 6.2 magnitude in northwest China has risen to 149. (AP PHOTO)
The death toll from a 6.2 magnitude in northwest China has risen to 149. (AP PHOTO)

The death toll from China's most powerful earthquake in years has risen to 149, with two people still missing after the tremor hit north-western parts of the country last week.

