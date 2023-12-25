Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Cummins support for Khawaja's banned dove symbol

By Shayne Hope
December 26 2023 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Usman Khawaja was warmly greeted by Pakistan players at training on the eve of the Boxing Day Test. (Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS)
Usman Khawaja was warmly greeted by Pakistan players at training on the eve of the Boxing Day Test. (Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS)

Australian captain Pat Cummins has again backed teammate Usman Khawaja after the opener's renewed attempt to raise awareness of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza was denied by the ICC.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help