Early Christmas gift for Keno winner who scored a $111,000 windfall

$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
The man bought a Keno Classic 9 Spot entry at the Maryborough Highland Society on Thursday, December 21.
His "jaw just hit the floor" when his entry scored him $111,631.40 just four days out from Christmas.
"I'll tell you what, it's a very nice early Christmas gift, isn't it?" the man said when a Keno official called to confirm his win.
"I'd been out and about just running a few errands when I walked past the club and thought, 'I should just stop in'.
"I sat down for about 10 minutes and put a few games of Keno on, and all of a sudden, my numbers just started popping up on the screen.
"I'm so fortunate because it was the ultimate spur-of-the-moment decision. I could have just kept walking."
The man said he was "very close to retirement" and the win was "just the cream on top of the cake".
"I'm over the moon," he said.
"My wife and I will look to book an overseas holiday and I'll invest the rest for our future.
"I'm going to enjoy 2024, I think."
Maryborough Highland Society gaming supervisor Belinda Wood said the whole team were thrilled to have sold a major prize-winning entry in Keno.
"It's a fantastic to see a win like this happen in the club just in time for Christmas too," Ms Wood said.
"Last year we had another big Keno win in the club so it's great to have another one just as 2023 is about to come to an end."
There is still a chance for central Victorian to end the year on a high with the Boxing Day Oz Lotto draw offering a staggering $90 million jackpot in division one.
It is the second-biggest jackpot offered by Oz Lotto in the game's 30-year history and is the biggest prize offered by any Australian lottery game in over three months.
The jackpot has reached this level after there were no division one winners during the past nine Oz Lotto draws.
The Lott spokesperson Matt Hart said up to a third of Australian adults were expected to have an entry into the draw in the hope they became a newly minted multi-millionaire just in time for the new year.
"If just one person scores the entire $90 million prize on Tuesday night, they'll not only receive a substantial boost to their bank account just in time for the new year but also be crowned the fourth biggest Australian lottery winner ever," he said.
Tickets into the $90 million Oz Lotto draw can be bought online or at a lottery outlet until 7.30pm on Tuesday, December 26.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.