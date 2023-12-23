Bendigo Spirit crumble in second-half against Sydney Flames

The Bendigo Spirit's quest to qualify for the Women's National Basketball League play-offs became significantly tougher after they suffered a 12-point loss to the Sydney Flames.
The 79-67 result saw the Spirit slip to a 3-7 record and they lost the season split with the Flames 2-1, which becomes the tie-breaker should Bendigo and Sydney finish tied at the end of the regular season.
The manner of the defeat left Spirit coach Kennedy Kereama and the playing group with plenty to ponder over their short Christmas break.
The Spirit led 51-43 at the main break, but only managed to score 16 points in the second half as the home side put the game away in emphatic style.
A Ruth Davis field goal with 8:30 to play in the final quarter put the Spirit in front 64-63, but remarkably that was to be the team's final field goal of the game.
They scored three points from the free throw line in the final eight-and-a-half minutes of the match and went 0-11 from the field.
Post-match Kereama said the Spirit's errors at the defensive end of the court were just as frustrating as the offensive drought.
"We pulled the ball out of the net too many times and defensively we completely lost our game plan,'' Kereama said.
"We were forcing the rotation and we gave away too many uncontested shots.
"We can't be that poor defensively and I think a lot of that stemmed into our offence. We became tentative on offence and time and scoreboard pressure became a potential enemy for us.
"We weren't as assertive and we went away from getting feet in the paint on dribble penetration and feeding the post.
"A lot of those easy baskets that came to us in the first half due to us executing our offence and staying assertive dried up in the second half.
"Credit for part of that to Sydney's defence, I think they made some great adjustments."
Kelsey Griffin led the way for the Spirit with 14 points, six rebounds and four assists.
Casey Samuels' 12 points came via four three-pointers from eight attempts and centre Davis had 11 points and seven boards.
The Spirit couldn't get consistent scoring from their backcourt.
Ally Wilson, Mehryn Kraker, Abbey Wehrung and Kelly Wilson shot a combined 6-25 from the field for a total of 19 points.
Star Sydney guard Lauren Nicholson outscored the quartet herself with 20 points on 8-15 shooting.
Reigning WNBL MVP Cayla George had 17 points, eight rebounds and nine assists for the Flames.
The Spirit's next game is against the Melbourne Boomers in Melbourne on Friday.
"At the start of the season we had people in and out and we weren't sure what our roster was every week,'' Kereama said.
"Now we have a pretty consistent group every week, so for us now it's about building some consistency in our game plan.
"Since our 0-4 start we're now 3-3, so for us we really need to lock in this second half of the season."
