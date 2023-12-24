Bendigo Health's junior doctors excel to be among best in Australia

It's confirmed. Patients attending Bendigo hospital will be in the hands of some of the best junior doctors in the country.
Bendigo Health staff have passed a series of high performance exams with flying colours, boasting some of the best pass rates in Australia.
The health provider's emergency department run an education pathway - the fellowship exams - that supports junior doctors in their training to become consultants.
The fellowship exams comprise four exams over a five-year period that doctors need to sit and pass.
The recent batch of Bendigo emergency department registrars received a 96 percent pass rate, which sits well above the Australasian College of Emergency Medicine's average of around 60 to 70 percent.
Dr Simon Smith, head of the clinical unit at the Bendigo Health emergency department, said there was a lot of training which goes into the fellowship exams by the students.
"It's eight years of working as a doctor before you get (to be a consultant) and it's five years of training," he said.
"So to get through that training program of five years, there are four exams that doctors need to sit."
Dr Smith said the great result by the newest crop of junior doctors was helping build the positive reputation that Bendigo Health was a hub for learning and career development.
"Our pass rates here at Bendigo Health are amongst the highest in Australasia," he said.
"We have had 17 doctors pass 26 exams this year and what that means is we are now building ourselves a bit of a reputation for providing good education."
He said he hoped to see some of the medical practitioners stay in the region.
"That means we have doctors moving to Bendigo to come here for the education and training that they are going to get," Dr Smith said.
"So it is certainly helps getting doctors to Bendigo and once you get them here, and once they are supported and have success, they are more likely to stay
"We have had four doctors pass their fellowship exam recently and we are hoping all of those doctors will spend some time as a consultant here."
One of the doctors who recently passed the fellowship exams was senior registrar Dr Jess Vincent.
Dr Vincent said while the exams were challenging, she was glad to have completed them and was hoping to stay in Bendigo for some time.
"You need to study for at least 12 months before (the exams) and it can be difficult to do that and work full-time all at once," she said.
"We've got such a good training program (at Bendigo Health) and education staff are just so supportive.
"It definitely makes a difference and makes you want to stick around."
