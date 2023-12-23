Flashback: sport in Bendigo in December, 2012 | Photos

Check out our latest flashback photo gallery as we go back to December, 2012, for a look at sport in Bendigo.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Footy pre-season training, athletics cricket, swimming, bowls, tennis and the Bendigo Spirit are all part of this bumper photo gallery.
To look at December, 2008 click here.
To check out December, 2007, click here.
To check out December, 2011, click here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.