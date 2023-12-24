Three-pronged attack for Lake at Nhill

BENDIGO trainer Toby Lake is aiming to make his presence felt at the Nhill and District Racing Club's lone meeting of the year on Boxing Day.
Lake will have three chances on the seven-race program, spearheaded by Grand Pope in the $30,000 Nhill Cup (1650m).
It will be his first trip to the Wimmera-based racetrack.
The feature race has attracted a field of 11, bolstered by recent Kyneton winner Tatsuro, who will be chasing three straight wins for Swan Hill trainer Austy Coffey.
The five-year-old gelding delivered trainer the Coffeys - dad Austy and son Harry - their 100th win as a trainer-jockey combination with his December 14 victory at Kyneton.
With Harry Coffey engaged at Caulfield on Boxing Day, Tatsuro will be ridden at Nhill by Harry Grace.
Lake is hoping for a return to form from Grand Pope, a three-time winner earlier in his career, but placed only once in his last 10 starts.
He is expecting the six-year-old More Than Ready gelding to appreciate the step-up in distance following his sixth at Kyneton behind Kyokushin over 1454m earlier this month.
"It has always been the plan to get him third-up over a mile," Lake said.
"His first run was really plain, he raced inside horses and was in a tongue-tie, so we took that off.
"He drew wide the other day (at Kyneton) and ended up back inside horses again, but he was better.
"It just looks like he is racing himself into a bit of form and he looks well-placed.
"It's the first time we get to see him at a mile, which I'm looking forward to.
"There are a couple of options for him after that if he runs well."
Lake said the Nhill Cup was a far cry from Grand Pope's peak as a winner over 1200m at Flemington in January 2021, under his former trainer Nick Ryan, but he remained hopeful the now six-year-old could still recapture some semblance of form.
"He's a long way from that now, but he's a lovely sound horse, though probably not very genuine," he said.
"But we're hoping he can stay and if he runs a mile, I think the further he gets out in trip, the more it will suit him.
"He's had the two runs at shorter trips, so now he's getting out to something that should suit him."
He will be ridden by Laura Lafferty, who will also be aboard arguably the young trainer's best chance on at Nhill, Boho Miss.
Lake believed the six-year-old mare was nicely placed to add to her two wins from 20 starts in the 1150m benchmark 58.
The former Mick Sell-trained galloper will be first-up from an 18-week spell and was second in a recent trial on her new home track behind the Hayes-trained Elegant Man.
"She performs well first-up (three placings in six first-up runs) and in a race like this I am expecting her to run well," he said.
"As for the maiden (Zippo), we will put the blinkers on him for the first time and hopefully roll forward.
"He's got a few issues, but we feel if he can roll to the front with a four kilo claim and with a set of blinkers on, he might be able to do something."
Owned by Roll the Dice, Zippo - a four-year-old gelding - has had two previous starts.
He debuted for Mick Price and Michael Kent Jnr on the Pakenham Synthetic in May, and had one run for Lake at Geelong earlier this month.
He will be ridden by apprentice Jordyn Weatherley, who has notched up four wins in her brief time in the saddle, from just 23 starts.
