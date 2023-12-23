Former water tank boss facing 'harrowing medical battle', granted bail

Former Marong water tank company owner Mick Sullivan was granted bail in the Bendigo Magistrates' Court on Friday, December 22.
Mr Sullivan, who took over and ran the family business most recently known as WaterStore Poly Tanks, is facing a raft of drug-related charges, including possessing traffickable quantities of methylamphetamine, butanediol and cannabis and possessing equipment with the intention of using it for trafficking a drug of dependence.
He is also charged with possessing an imitation firearm, a taser, a baton and smokeless gunpowder, stealing a motorcycle and breaching bail conditions by absconding from hospital.
Mr Sullivan had been in jail since September 29, when he was arrested after breaching earlier bail conditions.
The father of young children, who turned 48 this month in jail, has been diagnosed with a brain tumour.
After reading a medical report from his healthcare providers, Magistrate Megan Aumair described Mr Sullivan's situation as "most unfortunate".
He appeared to be "at the beginning of a lengthy and harrowing medical battle", the magistrate said, observing that the side-effects of chemotherapy were well known.
While the medical report noted "a strong behaviour component that would prevent [him] engaging meaningfully with his healthcare providers," Ms Aumair judged this to apply in the context of Mr Sullivan being in Bendigo using drugs.
She was confident Mr Sullivan's parents would be prepared to care for him at their home east of Portland, which was appropriate, she said.
"The prison environment is not where I'd wish anyone to be treated with this sort of invasive treatment," the magistrate said.
Ms Aumair set "very strict conditions" requiring Mr Sullivan to stay with his parents, abide by a curfew, not use drugs, contact prosecution witnesses or go to Bendigo except when seeing his lawyer, attending court or receiving medical treatment.
The magistrate didn't consider a requirement for Mr Sullivan to report to a police station was necessary.
Mr Sullivan is due to return to court next month.
