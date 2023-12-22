'Enjoy your time off but please be safe' Bendigo Health's message

The head of Bendigo Health's emergency department is calling on the community to enjoy the holiday period as much as possible but to exercise safety when doing so.
Dr Simon Smith is the clinical unit head of the emergency department and is imploring people to try and be safe over the summer holidays.
He wants people to enjoy their time off and do everything they normally would but does not want to see people getting injured.
"We want people to go out and have fun, enjoy this time of year but just be careful," Dr Smith said.
"I don't think anyone wants to end up at the emergency department through that time period.
"People should still be having fun but just keeping that in the back of your mind to do it safely."
Dr Smith said the summer and Christmas period did see a slight lift in the number of people presenting at the emergency department.
He urged people to act with caution given that more serious injuries sustained stay with people long after the event.
"We do have a higher proportion of people coming in with injuries from activities that they wouldn't normally be doing," he said.
"Historically there have been people doing different activities and they have a higher risk of injuring themselves when they are not normally known to do that.
"We really worry about people having significant injuries and those people will bear that with them for a long time and even subsequent Christmases."
Dr Smith said for anyone who did need to go to the ED during the Christmas period needed to show respect to the staff who were spending time away from their families to care for the community.
"We run a 24/7, 365-day service so we have to make sure our rosters are full and that is something really important to remember," he said.
"The staff here are being taken away from their family and friends and celebrating and they are here to help and service the Bendigo and the Loddon-Mallee community.
"So it is important to remember if people do need to come to the emergency department, to remember that the staff are really going above and beyond being here during that time of year."
Dr Smith said the Bendigo priority primary care centre will also be open and staffed everyday through this period, including Christmas and Boxing Day.
He said this service would help people who needed to see a doctor but do not need to sit in the ED.
