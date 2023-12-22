Pure Bliss as veteran pacer breaks through for first country cup win

DRYSDALE trainer Ash Warton has declared his veteran pacer Modern Bliss' Elmore Pacing Cup win as 'a long time in the making'.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
The 11-year-old son of Modern Art made it back-to-back victories at Bendigo's Lord's Raceway with a stirring 4.6m cup triumph, with Bendigo's Michelle Phillips in the sulky.
It was the pacer's first country cup victory, coming two starts after a rare poor run in the Gunbower Pacing Cup.
Brilliantly driven by Phillips, Modern Bliss launched a sustained run from the 600m to hit the front three-wide on the turn and quickly put paid to his rivals for a convincing win.
The Paul Pasons-trained Kendys Butterfly worked home nicely for second, with the Maree Campbell-trained Belittled flashing home in the sprint lane for third.
All honours, however, belonged to the rising 12-year-old Modern Bliss, who has been ultra-consistent in winning four races and finishing second twice in his last eight starts during November and December.
Despite being absent from Bendigo on Thursday, Warton, who has only one horse in his stable as he pursues thoroughbred ownership alongside gallops trainer Kelvin Bourke, was rapt to tick off the gelding's first country cup win.
"It's been a long time in the making, given it was his 21st attempt at a country cup," the 34-year-old said.
"He ran third in the Wedderburn Cup a couple of years ago (2021) and went really well, but a couple of the others he's been outclassed a bit.
"Two weeks ago, he raced in the Gunbower Cup and I was confident he would win, but he went terrible.
"He drew badly (on Thursday night), so that was a negative going in, but Michelle drove him a treat. She got him into the right spot and got him into the race when she needed to, and he did the rest."
Warton was rapt to renew his association with 26-year-old Phillips, who had previously done plenty of driving for the stable, and has continued to progress in leaps and bounds.
"She actually drove my first winner back as a trainer when I decided to get my licence back (in 2019) and she drove for me a fair bit," he said.
"Obviously things in life get in the way and we go our own ways, but she hadn't driven for me for a while.
"It was the perfect drive - it couldn't have been better to be honest. She has come a long way."
Warton has now won 16 races with Modern Bliss, who was originally trained by Chris and Alison Alford, and has been victorious 20 times overall from 172 starts.
He has been placed a further 41 times for prize earnings of $176,039.
"He's been a great horse for me. Sadly he broke down after the Ararat Cup a few years ago, but he has been back in work for two and a half years now and he's been racing for just over two years without a break," Warton said.
"He's probably had over 100 starts in between then, so he's been a nice earner. He's no world beater, but he generally doesn't run a bad race.
"It's the second time in two starts he's come down the outside three or four wide on the home turn and got past them, so he seems to love the Bendigo track."
It was the perfect drive - it couldn't have been better to be honest- Trainer Ash Warton
Warton still has a few specific goals in mind with Modern Bliss as the pacer's career edges slowly towards an end.
"I did want to retire him on a positive note, as he is 12 in a few days time, but I don't think I will," he said.
"He ran his career-best mile rate last week (at Bendigo), so there's no slowing him down at this stage.
"I'd like to tick off $200,000 with him and it would be nice to get 20 winners with him, so four more with myself, as long as he stays sound.
"But he's healthy and happy to keep at the moment."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.