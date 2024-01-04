Bendigo Advertiser
Amazing Campaspe riverside retreat

By House of the Week
Updated January 5 2024 - 9:15am, first published January 4 2024 - 3:40pm
Amazing Campaspe riverside retreat
Amazing Campaspe riverside retreat

5 BED | 2 BATH | 8 CAR

  • 37 Brownes Lane, Axedale
  • $2.5m to $2.6 million
  • LAND: 105 acres (approximately)
  • AGENCY: Belle Property
  • CONTACT: Tim Noonan 0413 464 949
  • INSPECT: By appointment

This homestead is a lovely private retreat tucked away behind 80 acres of productive grazing or cropping paddocks.

