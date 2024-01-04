Amazing Campaspe riverside retreat

This homestead is a lovely private retreat tucked away behind 80 acres of productive grazing or cropping paddocks.
In terms of agriculture, the property is currently set up for the production of hay, and with its sheds and shelters it can be put to a range of uses.
Built in 2012, the homestead is at the end of a long driveway in a prime and secluded position alongside the gentle Campaspe River.
Inside the home is spacious and well-designed. It has a lovely wrap-around verandah, natural slate flooring, split system heating and cooling, excellent storage and a secure two car garage under the roofline.
The main bedroom has an ensuite and a built-in robe, while the remaining bedrooms each have a built-in robe and are located near the family bathroom and a separate toilet.
The living, dining and kitchen zone are open plan and connect to a fully enclosed sunroom-entertainment space. Awaiting a barbecue or gas log fire, it is already plumbed for gas.
The aforementioned kitchen includes granite counters, a spacious walk-in pantry, a 900mm five-burner gas cooktop, a bi-fold servery window, a Shaws Original classic double-bowl farmhouse sink with imported chrome tapware, and pendant lighting over the kitchen island.
There's another living space as well - perfect for a rumpus room - with a built-in wall unit, plus a home office attached.
Other details worth a mention include nine foot ceilings, a ducted vacuum system, block-out roller blinds, Roman blinds and plantation shutters, a walk-in storage cupboard and instant gas hot water.
The home has a 100,000L rainwater tank, a 12kW solar panel system and licensed water rights.
For relaxation and recreation there's about two acres of lawn leading to the riverfront, kept very lush with a pop-up watering system.
Meanwhile the low-maintenance native gardens attract an array of birdlife and wildlife, and a paved entertaining area with seating and outdoor lighting is perfect for gatherings around a fire.
The property is also close to Lake Eppalock, the O'Keefe Rail Track, a mere 450m downriver from the Axedale Bridge, and a comfortable drive to Melbourne Airport.
The township of Axedale is a short drive for all local amenities such as the popular Axedale Tavern, general store, primary school and Axedale golf course.
