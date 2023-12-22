Night of changing fortunes ends in trotters cup glory for Barbetti, Barker

WHAT started out as a rough night at Bendigo's Lord's Raceway on Thursday turned to gold for trainer David Barbetti and driver Jackie Barker as the pair combined to land the Elmore Trotters Cup (2150m) with El Resamo.
Barbetti and Barker were left shaking their heads after the filly Loan Sailor broke at the start and finished tailed off in the opening race on the program, which had to be re-run following a nasty fall involving several horses, which resulted in five of the original field of nine being scratched.
To rub salt into the wound, Loan Sailor was quick to begin and had led the field before the race was stopped and restarted about 30 minutes later.
But Barbetti and Barker would have the last laugh, more than making amends with a brilliant Elmore Trotters Cup victory, before landing a double three races later with the four-year-old mare Littleblabbamouth.
El Resamo's cup triumph took plenty of toughness and a great drive from Hamilton-based Barker.
The race looked to be over when Anne-Maree Conroy shot Quake Proof well clear on entering the straight after making their move at the 500m.
But Barker timed her run to perfection, with the five-year-old son of Samurai Red charging to a 3.8m victory over Quake Proof, with Hadtobeharry getting home nicely for third.
Burrumbeet-based Barbetti said the cup win more than made up for the mishap in the first race with Loan Sailor.
"We thought we were going to get three winners, but the filly got into a bit of a tangle and the race was called off before they went around again and she got a bit fired up and galloped," he said.
"But as it turned it we won the cup and the Littleblabbamouth won as well.
"He (El Resamo) has always had a fair bit of ability, he's just taken some time.
"He still a little bit fiery behind the mobile, but off the second line he's a little more controllable."
Barbetti said he was always confident El Resamo could run down Quake Proof after the latter had established a big break on the field early in the straight.
"I knew they'd gone pretty hard early and I knew he could sprint pretty quick. He's pretty tough," he said.
"Looking ahead, he should win a metropolitan race some time. He's been a little bit unlucky down there.
"I've ran a couple of placings with him behind a couple of good ones, so he just needs to find the right night.
"I'd like to think he might even pick up another country cup somewhere too.
"A lot of the country cups are stands and he can step well from a stand, but for some reason, he seems to get to the first turn and he can hop out of his gear too.
"But he just might start putting it together. He's getting a bit older and a little wiser and sensible too."
Barbetti praised a magnificent drive from Barker in what was her first aboard El Resamo.
"She drove him a treat and did everything I asked," he said.
"She settled him down early and waited until the pace slackened and got into him at the finish, so she did a good job."
After the drama of race one, Barker was thrilled by her changing fortunes in the cup.
"I was a bit emotional after the first, it just never went to plan. Anyway, it's a bit of redemption. I am very pleased to drive a winner for them," the 27-year-old said.
"He went super.
"When Anne-Maree (on Quake Proof) went, she went really fast and we were just labouring a bit around that turn, but once he straightened up he really hit the line well."
Barker credited Barbetti for a brilliant training performance with El Resamo, who won for the sixth time in 47 starts and boosted his prize earnings to $48,200.
"He's always got a competitive one and this trotter has always had plenty of ability," Barker said.
"It was my first drive on him tonight (Thursday) and he was a dream. It just goes to show how much hard work Dave puts into his horses behind the scenes.
"It's so good he was able to get such a good result."
Best of the locals was the Brad Stevens-trained Everybodylovesme in fifth.
Stevens had better luck in the previous race with the four-year-old mare Ifyoulovemeletmego winning for the third time in 21 starts, giving Alex Ashwood a driving double for the night.
A big night for the locals included a training double for Strathfieldsaye's Julie Douglas with Ozzie Joybell (driven by Josh Duggan) and Orbie (Ellen Tormey), a training win for Tayla Fellows with Classically Smooth (Jack Laugher) and success for Sebastian trainer Wayne Maher in the final event on the program with Eastbro Daisy (Shannon O'Sullivan).
