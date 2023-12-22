Saladino in charge of Sandhurst's first women's football team

Highly-regarded football coach Andrew Saladino will lead Sandhurst's inaugural women's team.
Saladino will combine his duties as senior coach of Heathcote in the Heathcote District Football Netball League with a new challenge at Bendigo football power Sandhurst as the Dragons prepare for their first season in the Central Victorian Football League Women's competition.
"In terms of footy, I'm addicted to challenges and this opportunity was one where I thought why not?,'' Saladino said.
"This is a change in lanes with my coaching and I'm keen to open some doors and improve my coaching.
"This is not something I thought I'd have the time to do, but I have some time on my hands now, so it's worth having a crack.
"The appeal was Sandhurst. It's such a prestigious club and a club I've always looked up to.
"The fact it's the club's first ever side is what's driving me as well. It's going to be a massive challenge for everyone."
When Sandhurst announced last month it would field a women's team for the first time in 2024 the club didn't expect a coach of Saladino's reputation would fall in its lap.
"It's great for our girls that they get the chance to develop under a coach with senior experience,'' Sandhurst FNC president Mark O'Farrell said.
"We're delighted to have Andrew on board, we think it's a great appointment for the club.
"The girls are really excited to get started and are very happy to have a coach of Andrew's quality."
Saladino is about to embark on his third year as Heathcote senior coach.
After finishing sixth in 2022, Saladino led the Saints to the grand final in 2023 where they just fell short against Mount Pleasant.
"Losing the grand final this year was disappointing, but hopefully we can go one better in 2024,'' he said.
"Heathcote is right behind me with this and fully supports what I'm doing.
"It might be a good opportunity for the clubs to collaborate... there's a strong Sandhurst influence out at Heathcote already with Codie Price, Brooke Bolton, Rhys Bolton and Henry McCarthy all involved."
The CVFLW competition will expand by three teams in 2024.
Sandhurst, Heathcote District Football Netball League club White Hills and Loddon Valley Football Netball League club Marong have been selected to join the CVFLW, which is now a 10-team competition.
Castlemaine has won the last two premierships in the CVFLW, having only lost one game during that period.
The under-18 girls competition will have seven teams next year, with Castlemaine and Strathfieldsaye joining existing clubs Eaglehawk, Golden Square, Sandhurst, White Hills and Woorinen.
