Christmas comes with risks, family gatherings and the hope of a fresh start

Christmas is a special time for family and friends, as we enjoy the sense of security and deepen our appreciation for those who cannot join us, or those we have lost during the year.
However, the first Christmas had limited security, with pressure on Joseph and Mary long before Jesus was born.
It was in Nazareth, an unremarkable town, that an angel told Mary of her impending motherhood. Bad news for any virgin, who risked death and losing her baby through stoning for adultery.
This news hit Joseph so hard that he wanted to break off their engagement. I can just imagine his reaction: "So, you're pregnant, and this is God's baby? Mary, my name's Joe, not 'Slow.' I'm outta here!"
However, God reassured him.
Months later, an Empire-wide census required them to register in Bethlehem, where they found everything booked out.
This meant more risk, as a crowded stable now had to double as a maternity ward, and a manger for resting their newborn baby.
News of Jesus' birth first came through angels to nearby shepherds, who hurried to the stable to see for themselves. And though they had no social status, they started telling everyone what God had done.
Enter more risks via Herod, Israel's brutal puppet-king. Across the Empire, local governors were trained in Roman ways to rule their nations, but since the Jews rejected the emperor's divinity, Rome held Israel on a short political leash.
Herod's massive building projects - many of which still stand - aimed at "Romanising" Israel to show the Romans he could be trusted.
However, his hold on power depended on murdering suspected rivals, relatives included - which prompted the emperor to smirk about Herod's pets being safer than his family.
Seeing a political threat in hearing of Jesus' birth, with hopes that the Messiah had finally come, Herod ordered every boy aged two or less to be killed.
So Mary and Joseph quickly left for Egypt, not returning to Nazareth until after Herod's death.
Jesus' ministry later began from Nazareth: to release God's truth and healing; to offer anyone a new start - whoever and wherever they were; and to invite them to join him in spreading his love.
His subsequent death and resurrection have ensured that this offer is still as fresh today as ever, for God's love can reach us through any risk we face, so we might know him personally.
