Sandhurst bowlers put the clamps on Roos in Twenty20 clash

Sandhurst kept its Bendigo Twenty20 cricket grand final hopes alive when it defeated Kangaroo Flat in a low-scoring encounter at the QEO.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Chasing the Roos' low score of 8-100, the Dragons overcame a top-order collapse to win by five wickets with 20 balls to spare.
The victory lifted the Dragons to a 2-1 record through three rounds - only Strathdale-Maristians and Golden Square have a superior record with two rounds remaining.
The top-two teams at the end of five rounds qualify for the grand final on February 28.
The glue in Sandhurst's run chase was the club's experienced T20 skipper Taylor Beard and coach Dylan Gibson.
They came together with Sandhurst in deep trouble at 4-30 after Flat speedster Luke Stagg (3-23) removed Tom Starr (10), Ben Leed (9) and Ash Gray (0) in quick time and Dragons' marquee player Anthony McMahon (9) mistimed a shot off Adam Burns.
The Roos were left to lament a missed opportunity to remove Beard when he was on five.
Beard and Gibson added 45 for the fifth wicket before Gibson (26) top-edged a pull-shot off Klemm (1-19) and he was well caught by keeper Campbell Smith.
Beard (32 not out) and Shane Robinson (12 not out) saw the Dragons home with an unbroken stand of 27.
Earlier in the night, Sandhurst's bowlers continued their good form in restricting the Roos to 8-100 from 20 overs.
In a Roos' batting line-up that was without regular top three Chris Barber, Daniel Barber and Jake Klemm, their T20 skipper Dylan Klemm (33 off 27 balls) was the only player to get on top of the Sandhurst attack.
The Dragons mixed their pace well and bowled to their field, with the Roos only scoring four boundaries and two sixes for the innings.
Ben Yarwood bowled his four overs at the end of the innings and had the fine figures of 3-17.
McMahon (2-16), young spinner Josh Scott (1-22) and Beard (1-17) played their roles perfectly, while spinner Gibson took the new ball and only conceded 17 from his four overs.
Round four fixture: January 17 - Huntly North v Strathfieldsaye. January 18 - Bendigo United v Golden Square, Eaglehawk v Sandhurst (Canterbury Park). January 24 - White Hills v Bendigo. January 25 - Strathdale-Maristians v Kangaroo Flat.
Round five fixture: January 31 - Bendigo United v Huntly North. February 1 - Sandhurst v Bendigo. February 7 - White Hills v Eaglehawk. February 8 - Kangaroo Flat v Golden Square. February 21 - Strathdale-Maristians v Strathfieldsaye.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.