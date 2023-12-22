Offender falsely blamed for informing fears for safety in jail, court hears

A man on remand on charges relating to a string of drug-fuelled burglaries and thefts has put himself in solitary confinement over fears for his safety, the Bendigo Magistrates' Court has heard.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
William Armor, 34, is facing a slew of charges relating to burglaries and thefts with a combined value of tens of thousands of dollars, including stealing a handbag from an elderly person at Lansell Plaza, and other, lesser criminal matters.
Armor was refused bail on September 19 despite defence lawyer Damon Pica establishing there were "compelling circumstances" for it to be granted because Magistrate Russell Kelly considered the risk of his re-offending was too high.
During a second bail application on Monday, December 18, the court heard Armor had asked to be "placed in the slot" at Marngoneet Correctional Centre on the grounds he feared for his safety.
Under questioning from Mr Pica, Armor's partner said he was being blamed for informing on a fellow First Nations prisoner and had been told by an Aboriginal liaison officer that once word got around about the matter he wouldn't be safe at any prison in Victoria.
In fact it was she who had helped police with information about the man, his partner said, which was something she had explained to an Aboriginal prisoner "with some sway" at Marngoneet.
However, another prisoner had recently arrived at the jail with a copy of a police statement supposedly made by Armor.
Armor had become worried about his safety and was showing "a lot of signs of mental health deterioration", his partner said.
Armor's partner also gave evidence that after the Indigenous prisoner in the cell next to Mora's committed suicide last month, the response of prison authorities was "quite relaxed".
It was other prisoners, not staff, who had found the body of the man, who had hung himself, she said.
Apart from the deceased prisoner's cell door being shut, it was "business as usual" in the unit and the jail.
The court heard Armor had spent 109 days in custody as of Monday.
Despite the difficult conditions he was being held in, Mr Kelly refused his application for bail.
The magistrate agreed with Mr Pica that his client's offending stemmed from a long-term ice addiction, and accepted he was drug free after a course of anti-opioids and an enforced period of abstinence.
However, Armor's long criminal history showed "a cycle of periods of imprisonment then release then re-offending," Mr Kelly said.
Armor was charged with "very serious" offences, including breaching a community corrections order, which he was planning to plead guilty to in January, and posed an unacceptable risk of re-offending if released, the magistrate concluded.
Lifeline 13 11 14
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.